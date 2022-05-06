Sensor Market 2022 : Grow with a High CAGR, Global Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Size, and Forecasts 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Sensor Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global sensor market size was US$ 80 billion in 2021. The global sensor market is forecast to grow to US$ 161 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Sensors are used to detect events or changes in the environment. These devices sense physical input, including heat, moisture, light, motion, pressure, etc. They respond by producing an output. Sensors find their wide applications in traffic monitoring & controlling, flood & water level monitoring systems, environmental monitoring, energy-saving in artificial lighting, precision agriculture & animal tracking, remote system monitoring & equipment fault diagnostics, etc.
Factors Influencing the Market
High usage of sensors in smartphone and electronics products is expected to surge the demand for sensors in the coming years. In addition, growing automation across all industry verticals and the rising trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) will fuel the growth of the market.
The increasing demand for sensors in medical devices and the growing focus on the development of smart cities will contribute to the growth of the global sensors market. Furthermore, the rising use of sensors in wearable devices and automotive will propel the sensors market forward.
However, scalability and reliability issues in sensor deployment in the system on chip (SoC) are a significant restraint for the global sensor market. Furthermore, the sensor industry is expected to benefit from the rising adoption of gyroscopes and accelerometers in consumer electronics, and innovative applications such as gesture recognition, biometrics, and motion sensing.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic witnessed significant growth in the healthcare and medical sector as the demand for efficient devices surged abruptly. However, the growth of the sensors market in the automotive and consumer electronics industry was impeded by the COVID-19 pandemic. The aerospace segment also contributed to the growth of the global sensors market during the COVID-19 pandemic as the demand for automation increased.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific sensor market is forecast to emerge as the largest sensor market. It is owing to the growing technological advancements and rising initiatives to boost the deployment of electric vehicles. Furthermore, increasing automotive standards in developing countries like India, China, and Indonesia will contribute to the growth of the market.
During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific sensor market is expected to grow significantly due to factors like increased use of temperature and proximity sensors in portable and advanced healthcare devices. In addition, the rising use of motion and position sensors in industries.
Competitors in the Market
Market Segmentation
The global sensors market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, End-User, and Region.
