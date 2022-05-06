Refrigerants Market 2022 : By Trends, Latest Research, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Refrigerants Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global refrigerants market size was US$ 24.5 billion in 2021. The global refrigerants market is forecast to grow to US$ 48.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Cold chain is becoming an increasingly important component of the global food and health industry. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, billions of tonnes of fresh food products are lost each year due to poor cold chain systems in developing countries. Thus, these concerns are forecast to fuel the growth of the global refrigerants market during the study period.

Fresh foods like fruits, poultry, vegetables, dairy, and meat require high safety. Thus, the growing demand for these products will fuel the growth of the global refrigerants market.

The benefits of refrigeration, such as the extended life of fresh foods and features like optimizing temperature, atmospheric and humidity composition, and convenient handling, will contribute to the growth of the global refrigerants market.

Growing urbanization and emerging economies are forecast to surge the demand for effective refrigerants. In addition, the growing population and their increasing food demands will contribute to the refrigerants industry growth.

Other factors like growing environmental concerns, increasing demand for packed food items, and changing living standards will escalate the growth of the global refrigerants market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the production of refrigerants. In addition, retail stores were also ordered to operate for a short time. Industrial activities were also halted, which ultimately impacted the growth of the global refrigerants market. However, the popularity of the online grocery platforms surged abruptly, which ultimately surged the growth of the global refrigerants market. In addition, the demand for packed food products surged, owing to health concerns. Thus, it has been beneficial for the global refrigerants market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific refrigerants market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. China is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and almost all end-user industries have seen significant growth due to rising population, changing living standards, and per capita income. Chinese consumers are increasingly interested in health and wellness. Thus, it will surge the demand for organic foods that require cold storage, such as peas and corn.

India is also among the booming economies, which will benefit the Asia-Pacific refrigerants market. It is due to rising living standards and per capita income. Furthermore, the growing population and rising demand for packed food products will contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Arkema S.A.

Dongyue Group Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

The Chemours Company

The Linde Group

Air Liquide

Sinochem Lantian Co. Ltd.

Daikin Industries

Mexichem

Asahi Glass Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global refrigerants market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Fluorocarbon

Hydrocarbon

Inorganic

By Application Outlook

Industrial

Domestic

Transport & Commercial Refrigeration

Stationary Air Conditioning

Chillers & Heat Pumps

Mobile Air Conditioning

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

