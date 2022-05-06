Refrigerants Market 2022 : By Trends, Latest Research, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Refrigerants Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global refrigerants market size was US$ 24.5 billion in 2021. The global refrigerants market is forecast to grow to US$ 48.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Cold chain is becoming an increasingly important component of the global food and health industry. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, billions of tonnes of fresh food products are lost each year due to poor cold chain systems in developing countries. Thus, these concerns are forecast to fuel the growth of the global refrigerants market during the study period.
Fresh foods like fruits, poultry, vegetables, dairy, and meat require high safety. Thus, the growing demand for these products will fuel the growth of the global refrigerants market.
The benefits of refrigeration, such as the extended life of fresh foods and features like optimizing temperature, atmospheric and humidity composition, and convenient handling, will contribute to the growth of the global refrigerants market.
Growing urbanization and emerging economies are forecast to surge the demand for effective refrigerants. In addition, the growing population and their increasing food demands will contribute to the refrigerants industry growth.
Other factors like growing environmental concerns, increasing demand for packed food items, and changing living standards will escalate the growth of the global refrigerants market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the production of refrigerants. In addition, retail stores were also ordered to operate for a short time. Industrial activities were also halted, which ultimately impacted the growth of the global refrigerants market. However, the popularity of the online grocery platforms surged abruptly, which ultimately surged the growth of the global refrigerants market. In addition, the demand for packed food products surged, owing to health concerns. Thus, it has been beneficial for the global refrigerants market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific refrigerants market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. China is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and almost all end-user industries have seen significant growth due to rising population, changing living standards, and per capita income. Chinese consumers are increasingly interested in health and wellness. Thus, it will surge the demand for organic foods that require cold storage, such as peas and corn.
India is also among the booming economies, which will benefit the Asia-Pacific refrigerants market. It is due to rising living standards and per capita income. Furthermore, the growing population and rising demand for packed food products will contribute to the growth of the market.
Competitors in the Market
Arkema S.A.
Dongyue Group Co. Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
The Chemours Company
The Linde Group
Air Liquide
Sinochem Lantian Co. Ltd.
Daikin Industries
Mexichem
Asahi Glass Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global refrigerants market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.
By Product Outlook
Fluorocarbon
Hydrocarbon
Inorganic
By Application Outlook
Industrial
Domestic
Transport & Commercial Refrigeration
Stationary Air Conditioning
Chillers & Heat Pumps
Mobile Air Conditioning
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
