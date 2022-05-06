Recreational Boating Market 2022 : Report Introduction and Overview, Industry Chain Analysis, Segmentation and Regions, Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Recreational Boating Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global recreational boating market size was US$ 26,261 million in 2021. The global recreational boating market is forecast to grow to US$ 37,228 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Recreational boating is a form of leisure activity of traveling. People go for recreational boating for fun and pleasure. Recreational boating includes sailing, campaigning, fishing, boat racing, and other water sports game like sports fishing, powerboat racing, kayaking, etc.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/recreational-boating-market/QI038
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising interest of consumers towards recreational water sports activities is forecast to fuel the growth of the global recreational boating market. In addition, the growing popularity of water-based tourism is forecast to drive the recreational boating market forward.
Growing disposable income and rising employment rate will also contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, cost-friendly tourism packages, including recreational boating, will drive the market forward.
The high cost associated with recreational boats may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancement in boats & boat engines will offer ample growth opportunities for the recreational boat market. For instance, Kawasaki unveiled eight more additions in the line for 2021. Each model has a normally aspirated or supercharged four-cylinder, four-stroke Kawasaki marine engine. Such advancements will upsurge the demand for recreational boatings in the coming years.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the economy and public health. The hospitality and travel sector were among the most impacted sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest impacts witnessed in recent months was the sudden behavioral shift in consumer preferences. In addition, the governments of various countries restricted tourism, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global recreational boating market. In addition, long lockdown periods and challenges associated with manufacturing activities further hampered the growth of the global recreational boating market.
Request Sample Report for Recreational Boating Market – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/recreational-boating-market/QI038
Regional Analysis
Based on the region, the Asia-Pacific recreational boating market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the increasing tourism and rising water sports operations in the region. In addition to that, growing investments in developing markets are forecast to drive the recreational boating market forward. Furthermore, the region is home to one of the prominent tours and travel industries. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific recreational boating market during the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
Brunswick Corporation
Azimut Benetti Group
Groupe Beneteau
Marine Products Corporation
Hobie Cat Company
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc
Sunseeker International Limited
White River Marine Group
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Polaris Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
Request a Sample PDF copy of the report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/recreational-boating-market/QI038
The global recreational boating market segmentation focuses on Power, Product, Activity, Size, and Region.
By Power Outlook
Engine Powered
Man Powered
Sail Propelled
By Product Type Outlook
Inboard Boats
Outboard Boats
Inflatable
Sail Boats
Personal Watercrafts
By Activity Type Outlook
Watersports & Cruising
Fishing
By Size Outlook
Less than 30 ft
30 to 59 ft
60 to 79 ft
80 to 99 ft
More than 100 ft
Full Custom
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Request Full Report, here – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/recreational-boating-market/QI038
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/