Protein Hydrolysate Market 2022 : Report Overview, Consumption by Region, Company Profiles, Value Chain and Sales Analysis to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Protein Hydrolysate Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global protein hydrolysate market size was US$ 185 million in 2021. The global protein hydrolysate market is forecast to grow to US$ 399 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Protein hydrolysate is created by mixing amino acids with enzymes, alkali, or acids to spit out protein. It is made up of plants, animals, and a variety of milk products.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing awareness related to the benefits of protein hydrolysate will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing consumption of protein hydrolysate for a balanced diet will benefit the overall market. Moreover, rising awareness about necessary baby nutrition products is likely to propel the protein hydrolysate market forward.

The high cost of hydrolysate proteins may limit the growth of the market.

Consumer demand for nutritious food generated from plants, animals, and diverse milk products is expanding. Moreover, the growing disposable income is forecast to benefit the protein hydrolysate market during the forecast period.

The quickly growing e-commerce industry and the presence of a diverse range of products related to protein hydrolysate will contribute to the growth of the market.

The increasing prevalence of diseases related to protein deficiency will propel the protein hydrolysate market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant positive impact on the market for protein hydrolysates. The demand for nutritional food products is at a peak due to the pandemic. Furthermore, the COVID-19 epidemic raised the demand to consume high nutrition products, which in turn is a significant benefit for the protein hydrolysate market. However, supply chain disruptions and lower spending on expensive nutritious goods have restricted the market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global protein hydrolysate market in terms of revenue. The growth of the regional protein hydrolysate market is attributed to the rising demand for protein hydrolysate. In addition, increasing awareness related to the health benefits of protein hydrolysate will drive the market forward during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing number of patients suffering from protein deficiency is likely to benefit the regional protein hydrolysate market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Abbott Laboratories

ADM Company

Agrilife

AMCO Proteins

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods

BRISK BIO

Danone Nutricia

Friesland Campina

Glanbia PLC

Hilmar Ingredients

Kerry Group PLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nestle S.A.

Tate & Lyle PLC.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global protein hydrolysate market segmentation focuses on Type, Process, Form, Application, and Region.

The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented based on type

Milk

Plant

Animal

The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented based on the process

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Acid and Alkaline Hydrolysis

The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented based on form

Powder

Liquid

The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented based on application

Infant Nutrition

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented based on region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

