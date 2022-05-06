Prefabricated Building Market 2022 : Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Prefabricated Building Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global prefabricated building market size was US$ 161.1 billion in 2021. The global prefabricated building market is forecast to reach US$ 301.9 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global prefabricated building market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing infrastructure development and steeply rising residential and commercial sectors globally.

Growing awareness about the negative effects of construction waste on the environment is likely to boost the concept of green building. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global prefabricated building market during the study period.

The permanent modular construction of the prefabricated building saves time and labor costs. As a result, the cost-efficiency of the prefabricated building construction is likely to bolster the market growth during the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and technological advancements will be important prospects for the prefabricated building market. In addition, the benefits of prefabricated construction over traditional construction methods are forecast to boost the growth of the global prefabricated building market.

Growing population combined with increasing disposable income are forecast to benefit the global prefabricated building market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant influence on the prefabricated building industry. Due to the pandemic, the construction segment witnessed significant loss in the past few years. The global economy witnessed various challenges due to lockdown restrictions. Construction companies suffered a considerable loss as a result of the governments imposed lockdown and travel restrictions. Thus, all of this had a negative impact on the global prefabricated building market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global prefabricated building market. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing government initiatives towards eco-friendly construction. In addition, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe, is forecast to register significant growth, owing to the growing urban population and increasing number of construction activities. In addition, rising awareness about green building and favorable government initiatives are forecast to drive the growth of the prefabricated building market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Abtech

Alta-Fab Structures

Art’s Way Manufacturing

Astron

Champion Home Builders

CIMC Modular Building Systems Holding

Clayton Homes, Inc.

DuBox

Fleetwood Australia

Guerdon Modular Buildings

Hickory Group

Horizon North Logistics

Katerra

Kirby Building Systems

Kleusberg GmbH & Co. KG

KOMA Modular

Laing O’Rourke

Lendlease Corporation

Lindal Cedar Homes

Modern Prefab

Modular Engineering

Niko Prefab Building Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global prefabricated building market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, Application, and Region.

Based on Type

Skeleton

Panel

Cellular

Combined

Others

Based on Material

Steel

Concrete

Wood

Based on Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Based on region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ Prefabricated Building Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

