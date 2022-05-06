Predictive Maintenance Market 2022 : Study Scope, Key Segments, Industry Trends, Size and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Predictive Maintenance Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global predictive maintenance market size was US$ 5,913.1 million in 2021. The global predictive maintenance market is forecast to grow to US$ 41,965.5 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/predictive-maintenance-market-1/QI038

Factors Influencing the Market

Predictive maintenance offers various benefits, such as reduction in downtime, extended equipment life, improvement in plant safety, a decline in maintenance costs, and better yield rate. Such benefits are forecast to fuel the growth of the predictive maintenance market during the forecast period.

The growing need to gain insights from the adoption of new technologies will further contribute to the growth of the global predictive maintenance market.

The growing demand to improve the uptime of equipment will drive the market forward. Companies are witnessing high demand to reduce unexpected downtime by identifying problems prior to any damage. Thus, it will contribute to market growth.

The growing number of launches and partnerships are forecast to benefit the market during the study period. For instance, OPEX Group entered into an agreement with Dana Petroleum in February 2021. With this partnership, the companies aim to merge their expertise in data science, software development, and oil and gas. It will also help their customers make more profitable use of their data. In addition to that, Fiix Inc. launched Fiix foresight in 2020. It is an advance AI to work with their work order insight solution.

Lack of a skilled workforce may limit the growth of the global predictive maintenance market.

The emergence of Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing landscape will surge the adoption of IIoT in order to achieve better insights into their operations. Thus, it will benefit the global predictive maintenance market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global predictive maintenance market, mainly during the initial phase of the pandemic. Moreover, manufacturing units were forced to curb the operations to save the workforce from the pandemic.

Request Sample Report for Predictive Maintenance Market: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/predictive-maintenance-market-1/QI038

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific predictive maintenance market is forecast to witness rapid growth, mainly due to the contribution of emerging economies like China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The growth of the region is attributed to the growing focus on trying innovative solutions for achieving optimized output. Furthermore, support from governments and other institutions will benefit the market. For instance, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) of Hong Kong executed predictive maintenance solutions together with IoT-based technologies in several departments of government. Thus, it will contribute to the predictive maintenance market growth.

Competitors in the Market

IBM Corporations

Microsoft, SAP SE

General Electric, Schneider Electric

Hitachi, PTC

Software AG, SAS

Engineering Consultants Group, Inc.

Expert Microsystems, Inc.

SparkCognition

C3 IoT

Uptake Technologies Inc.

Fiix Inc.

Operational Excellence (Opex) Group Ltd

TIBCO Software Inc.

Sigma Industrial Precision

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global predictive maintenance market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment, Technique, Stakeholder, Industry, and Region.

By Component Outlook

Solution

Service

By Deployment Outlook

Cloud

On-premise

By Technique Outlook

Vibration Monitoring

Electrical Testing

Oil Analysis

Ultrasonic Leak Detectors

Shock Pulse

Infrared

Others

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/predictive-maintenance-market-1/QI038

By Stakeholder Outlook

MRO

OEM/ODM

Technology Integrators

By Industry Outlook

Manufacturing

Energy & utilities

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Healthcare

Other

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Request Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/predictive-maintenance-market-1/QI038

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/