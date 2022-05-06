Power Electronics Market 2022 : Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Power Electronics Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global power electronics market size was US$ 38.1 billion in 2021. The global power electronics market is forecast to grow to US$ 58.9 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Power electronics finds its applications in the electric vehicle segment. Power electronics offer compact and high-efficient solutions to power conversion, which is crucial in electric vehicles. Power electronics transmit electricity from a source to a load in a compact and sturdy manner. This gadget uses diodes and transistors to control the transfer of electric power from one form to another.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic was unfavorable to the power electronics market owing to global supply chain disruptions and trade declines in the market. In addition, the shortage of raw materials, components, and laborers in the manufacturing activities adversely impacted the overall market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing adoption of power electronics technology in the renewable energy sector is driving the growth of the global power electronics market. In addition, the rising penetration of power electronic devices in utility applications, together with rising demand for high power density in electronics, will boost the market growth.

The benefits of the power electronics devices, such as high performance, superior electrical stability, and optimization of energy consumption, will surge its adoption among various verticals.

The beneficial applications of power electronics in the electric vehicle sector will accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years. EVs are gaining rapid traction due to growing pollution and rising fuel prices. The potential scope of the EV segment will also drive the growth of energy-efficient battery-powered portable devices during the forecast period.

The complex integration process may hamper the growth of the global power electronics market.

The growing number of developments and partnerships in the power electronics industry will be beneficial for the market. Toshiba launched MG800FXF2YMS3, a silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET module, in 2021.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold dominance in the global power electronics market. The growth of the market is attributed to the robust development of 5G infrastructure, increasing industrial automation, and rising initiatives to install charging stations in the region.

Asia-Pacific power electronics market is forecast to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market. This growth is attributed to the growing presence of consumer electronics, ICT, industrial, and automotive sectors in emerging countries like Japan, China, and South Korea.

Rising demand for electricity and government measures to promote renewable energy infrastructure will contribute to the regional market growth. Furthermore, the presence of industry leaders such as Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Huawei, Fuji Electric, BYD, etc., will boost the market growth.

Competitors in the Market

NXP Semiconductors

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

STMicroelectronics

ABB

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global power electronics market segmentation focuses on Application, End User, Material, Device Type, and Region

By Application

Power management

UPS

Renewable

Other

By End-User

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Military & defense

Energy & Power

Others

By Material

Silicon carbide (SiC)

Gallium nitride (GaN)

Sapphire

Others

By Device Type

Power Discrete

Diode

Transistors

Thyristor

Power modules

Intelligent power module

Power integrated module

Power IC

Power management integrated circuit (PMIC)

Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ Power Electronics Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

