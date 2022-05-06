Polymer Emulsion Market 2022 : Segmented by Product, Application, Key Players and Regional Analysis to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Polymer Emulsion Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global polymer emulsion market size was US$ 27.7 billion in 2021. The global polymer emulsion market is forecast to grow to US$ 51.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Polymer emulsions are deployed to manufacture paints, adhesives, coatings, offset inks, paperboards, construction chemicals, and textiles. The wide applications of this product in Building and Construction, Automotive, Chemicals, Textile and Coatings, and others are likely to drive the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.
Stringent VOC emission regulations will benefit the global polymer emulsion market. Furthermore, rising awareness about the damaging environmental impact of solvent-based products will escalate the market growth in the coming years.
Growing urbanization and industrialization will contribute to the growth of the polymer emulsion market.
The growing demand for waterborne acrylic dispersion is forecast to benefit the global polymer emulsion market. Rising competition amongst industry players for technological advancements will propel the market forward. Celanese Corporation inked a pact with Azelis firm Megafarma in June 2020 to offer emulsion polymers in Mexico.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
To avoid the spread of coronavirus, companies had to shut down their manufacturing operations. The construction, automobile, pharmaceutical, textile, and coatings industries had to close the doors to comply with the government regulations. Moreover, the demand for residential development has been declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chemical processing businesses have also halted operations. Thus, it negatively impacted the global polymer emulsion market during the study period.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific polymer emulsion market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate, owing to growing urbanization and increasing transportation segment in the region. In addition, the presence of readily accessible machinery, raw material, land, equipment, and skilled laborers at low wages will drive the market forward. The polymer emulsion market is forecast to witness significant growth in North America due to the growing automotive industry. In addition, changing lifestyles and growing consumer spending on power will benefit the polymer emulsion market during the study period.
Market Segmentation
The global polymer emulsion market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-Use, and Region.
Based on the type, the polymer emulsion market is segmented into
Acrylic Polymer Emulsion
Vinyl Acetate Polymer Emulsion
SB Latex
Based on its application, the polymer emulsion market is segmented into-
Paints and Coatings
Adhesives and Sealants
Paper and Paperboard
Based on end-use industry, the polymer emulsion market is segmented into-
Building and Construction
Automotive
Chemicals
Textile and Coatings
Others
Based on region, the polymer emulsion market is segmented into-
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What is the key information extracted from the report?
- Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
- The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
- The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
- The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
- The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
