Plastic Container Market 2022 : Business Outlook with COVID 19 Scenario to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Plastic Container Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The global plastic container market size was US$ 55.1 billion in 2021. The global plastic container market is forecast to grow to US$ 71 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Plastic containers are widely preferred to pack the products. Plastics are easy to be molded. In addition, plastic assures the durability of the container for a long time. As a result, it will drive the growth of the global plastic container market.

Rapidly changing lifestyles and growing demand for pre-cooked food will drive the global plastic container market forward. In addition, the growing number of online food delivery platforms will surge the demand for plastic containers in the coming years. Thus, the global plastic container market will grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Over the projected period, the continued rise in the use of rigid plastic containers for food and beverage packaging is likely to fuel market expansion.

The rising demand for personal care products and attractive plastic packaging will boost the growth of the plastic containers market. In addition, growing urbanization and rising disposable income will contribute to the growth of the global plastic container market.

The rising demand for eco-friendly packaging may restrict the growth of the plastic containers market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly raised the demand for plastic containers. Plastic containers find their wide applications across various verticals, such as pharmaceuticals, food packaging, etc. These industries witnessed significant growth during the pandemic. As a result, it surged the demand for plastic containers. In addition, the demand for novel drugs significantly increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which benefitted the overall plastic container market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the largest plastic container market. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising pharmaceuticals segment. In addition, the growing demand for novel drugs and favorable government initiatives to boost the medical segment will drive the growth of the plastic container market during the study period. The demand for packed food items is significantly increasing in the region. Thus, this factor will also contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific plastic container market.

Competitors in the Market

Amcor Limited

Graham Packaging

Anchor Packaging Incorporated

Plastipak Packaging

The Plastic Bottles Company

Alpack

Rahway Steel Drum Company

Alpha Packaging Holdings Incorporated

Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Company KG

International Packaging

Constar International

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global plastic container market segmentation focuses on Product, Material, Application, and Region.

The plastic container market has been segmented based on product

Bottles & Jars

Cups & Bowls

Bags & Pouches

Others (Pails and Clamshells)

The plastic container market has been segmented based on material-

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

The plastic container market has been segmented based on application-

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Personal Care

The plastic container market has been segmented based on region-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

