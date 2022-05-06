Plastic Bottles Market 2022 : Future Trend, Business Strategies, Revenue Value, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Plastic Bottles Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
The global plastic bottles market size was US$ 171.2 billion in 2021. The global plastic bottles market is forecast to grow to US$ 299.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Plastic packaging is gaining significant traction due to its convenience and low weight. In addition, the cheap production costs of plastics are forecast to fuel the growth of the overall plastic bottles market.
Plastic bottles find their wide applications in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, household care, and other sectors. Thus, the growth of these segments will drive the plastic bottles market forward.
In the healthcare segment, the growing prevalence of diseases and rising demand for novel drugs will benefit the plastic bottles market.
Growing urbanization and increasing awareness about plant-based cosmetics will also contribute to the growth of the plastic bottles market. On the contrary, environmental concerns associated with the use of plastic may limit the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific plastic bottles market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is attributed to the large population base and rapidly growing food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of diseases and rising demand for efficient drugs will upsurge the demand for plastic bottles as efficient containers. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the plastic bottles market. Furthermore, the growing urban population and upsurging demand for innovative and easy-to-carry products will benefit the plastic bottles market. On the contrary, increasing usage of plastic bottles is causing disastrous environmental impact in the region, which may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the pandemic upsurged the demand for pharmaceuticals and food &beverage. As a result, it has been beneficial for the global plastic bottles market. In addition, the market witnessed upsurging demand for innovative and easy-to-carry products, providing companies several opportunities to outgrow competitors. On the contrary, the challenges associated with the manufacturing of plastic bottles have hampered the growth of the market to some extent. The market witnessed various obstacles during the initial phase of the pandemic, all due to imposed lockdown and restrictions.
Competitors in the Market
Amcor Limited
Cospack America Corporation
BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG
Rexam, Inc.
Berry Global, Inc.
Graham Packaging Company Inc.
Container Corporation of Canada
Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.
Constar International, Inc.
Alpha Packaging
Alpack Plastics
Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
Resilux NV
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global plastic bottles market segmentation focuses on Raw Materials, End-User, and Region.
By Raw Material Outlook
PET
PP
LDPE
HDPE
Other Raw Materials
By End-Users Outlook
Beverages
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Household Care
Other End-user Verticals
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What is the aim of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ Plastic Bottles Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.
- Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.
- An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
- The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.
- The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.
