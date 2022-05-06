Alexa
Taiwan mobilizes 190 clinics to provide COVID PCR tests

CECC asks people to call the clinic and make an appointment

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/06 15:45
People line up outside a hospital emergency ward to undergo COVID tests. 

People line up outside a hospital emergency ward to undergo COVID tests.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Friday (May 6) that 190 clinics would provide PCR testing to the public.

Taiwan on Friday reported a single-day record of 36,168 local infections, while people lined up outside pharmacies to buy COVID home test kits. Hospitals said they would continue to conduct PCR tests for people who had tested positive for COVID with the home kits.

Nevertheless, the CECC said that to relieve pressure on the hospitals, 190 neighborhood clinics nationwide would join and offer rapid tests and PCR tests if the need arose, the Liberty Times reported. However, the CECC insisted that people should first make a phone call to the clinic to fix an appointment for the test.

Individuals suffering from COVID symptoms such as a fever, a sore throat, a loss of taste or smell, or coughing, could arrange an appointment with a doctor at the clinic who would judge whether a PCR test was necessary.

A further 247 clinics had applied to take part in the program, but had not yet been approved by the authorities, the CECC said.
