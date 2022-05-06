Alexa
Taipei police beef up patrols after bomb threats

Police on alert after reports of explosion threats at Presidential Office, Taipei 101

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/06 15:06
Ticketing booth at Taiwan High Speed Rail Banqiao Station.

Ticketing booth at Taiwan High Speed Rail Banqiao Station. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police are responding to a series of bomb threats this week targeting major transportation hubs and landmarks in Taipei.

The Taipei City Police Department said on Friday (May 6) it received a report from Taichung police at 10 a.m. about a threat that explosives would be placed in Taipei 101, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, and Magong Air Base in the outlying island of Penghu and detonated on Sunday (May 8).

The threat was sent via email to a broadcaster in the central Taiwan city, per CNA.

This is the second such threat this week, following a similar one sent via email to two companies in Taipei’s Zhongshan District. A self-proclaimed Japanese attorney warned he would place bombs at Taiwan High Speed Rail systems and the Office of the President, which would be triggered on Friday afternoon.

While the threats are believed to be a prank, police have stepped up patrols and security measures at relevant locations and an investigation is underway, per SETN.
bomb threat
Taipei
Taichung
Taipei 101
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
Magong Air Base
Taiwan High Speed Rail

Updated : 2022-05-06 15:45 GMT+08:00

