Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths

12,066 COVID cases reported in New Taipei, 7,716 in Taipei, and Taoyuan 6,271

  726
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/06 14:14
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 36,168 local COVID cases on Friday (May 6), an increase of 20% from the previous day.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 45 imported cases, bringing the total case count to 268,569. Chen announced 10 deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 896.

Local cases

The local cases reported include 17,454 males, 18,699 females, and 15 cases under investigation ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the largest number of cases with 12,066, followed by 7,716 in Taipei City, 6,271 in Taoyuan City, 1,890 in Taichung City, 1,737 in Kaohsiung City, 1,427 in Keelung City, 923 in Tainan City, 686 in Yilan County, 577 in Hsinchu County, 448 in Changhua County, 431 in Pingtung County, 384 in Yunlin County, 382 Hualien County, 348 in Hsinchu City, 255 in Miaoli County, 169 in Taitung County, 166 in Nantou County, 130 in Chiayi County, 103 in Chiayi City, 39 in Penghu County, 13 in Lienchiang County, and seven in Kinmen County.

COVID deaths

The 10 COVID deaths announced on Friday include four men and six women ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s, all of whom were classified as severe cases and had a history of chronic disease. The dates of diagnosis ranged from April 21 to May 3 and the dates of death ranged from April 29 to May 2.
