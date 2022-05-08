Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

DPP lawmaker, NGOs slam university over alleged labor violations involving Filipino students

Legislator Fan Yun, Taiwan Labor Front Association, Taiwan Association of Human Rights urge swift action from Education Ministry

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/05/08 20:35
Taiwan Association of Human Rights head Shi I-hsiang, Legislator Fan Yun, Taiwan Labor Front Association chief Sun Yu-lien at press conference on...
Kao Yuan University student delivers video statement for press conference while wearing mask to protect identity. (KYU Student screenshot)

Taiwan Association of Human Rights head Shi I-hsiang, Legislator Fan Yun, Taiwan Labor Front Association chief Sun Yu-lien at press conference on... (Taiwan News photo)

Kao Yuan University student delivers video statement for press conference while wearing mask to protect identity. (KYU Student screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) was on Friday morning (May 6) joined by the Taiwan Association of Human Rights and Taiwan Labor Front to accuse Kao Yuan University (KYU) of misleading students about its work-study program and making students work long shifts in factories to keep up with tuition and other fees.

One of the sources for a Taiwan News report on the issue contacted Fan's office about the situation at KYU. In a video shown during Friday's press conference at a Legislative Yuan building, this student detailed the hardship of keeping up with studies while working 40-plus hour shifts to afford tuition, accommodation, and a NT$63,000 program fee.

Students recruited by the school in the Philippines, in conjunction with personnel agency JS Contractor, Inc., were told they would be set up with internships. However, the internships, regardless of students' majors, amount to four hours of the same kind of work as their part-time jobs — a way to circumvent the legal 20-hour limit on student labor.

A second Filipino alleged via video at the event that during the recruitment process, KYU misrepresented the conditions students would face. She called the grinding, welding, packing, cleaning, and other work they end up doing "just hard labor."

The hosts of the press conference cited KYU enrollment material as claiming students can get by on only NT$80,000 per year in Taiwan, excluding tuition and other school-related fees. This unrealistically low sum misleads students from low-income countries, leaving them no other option but to work full-time, they pointed out.

DPP lawmaker, NGOs slam university over alleged labor violations involving Filipino students
Kao Yuan University student delivers video statement while wearing mask to protect identity. (KYU Student screenshot)

Legislator Fan said that foreigners account for 31% of KYU's students. The proportion is high, she said, because the school has taken advantage of the Regulations Regarding International Students Undertaking Studies in Taiwan. In its current form, the law enables universities to make up for low enrollment by over-enrolling international students — 167 students in the case of KYU in 2018.

She pointed out there is no requirement that universities lay out the specifics of professional internship programs for New Southbound students, which calls into question public confidence in such programs in the future.

Taiwan Association of Human Rights Secretary-General Shi I-hsiang (施逸翔) said that if the allegations surrounding Kao Yuan are true, they represent International Labour Organization indicators such as abuse of a vulnerable situation, deceit, overtime, debt bondage, and harsh living and working conditions.

Taiwan Labor Front Association Secretary-General Sun Yu-lien (孫友聯) accused the Ministry of Education (MOE) of not having learned a lesson from other recent incidents in which foreign students' rights were violated. He called on it to thoroughly investigate the root causes and to cooperate with the Ministry of Labor on imposing the necessary penalties.

"Ministries and associations should work together to do a good job checking and stop allowing Taiwan's higher education policy to become a black hole in human rights," a joint press statement said following the event.

Fan and Sun also previously helped organize a press event for Ugandan students sent to a factory "internship" by Chung Chou University, which was eventually barred from enrolling new students. Other similar incidents in recent years involved Eswatini student workers at MingDao University in 2020 and Sri Lankan students at the University of Kang Ning in 2018.

The MOE has been investigating KYU since last month and has twice sent officials to the university to interview students. A ministry official told Taiwan News it will continue to make surprise visits to universities to prevent further problems.
Kao Yuan University
Fan Yun
Shi I-hsiang
Sun You-lien
Legislative Yuan
human rights
foreign students in Taiwan
Filipino students
factory
Taiwan Association for Human Rights
Taiwan Labor Front
Filipino

RELATED ARTICLES

Name and shame policy has no place in free and democratic Taiwan
Name and shame policy has no place in free and democratic Taiwan
2022/05/07 09:29
Exclusive: Philippine students at Taiwan university working grueling, full-time factory 'internships'
Exclusive: Philippine students at Taiwan university working grueling, full-time factory 'internships'
2022/05/06 18:15
Lawmaker, doctors, NGOs urge Taiwan's health ministry to improve pregnancy guides
Lawmaker, doctors, NGOs urge Taiwan's health ministry to improve pregnancy guides
2022/05/05 17:53
Taiwan sends Seoul office staff to attend S Korean presidential inauguration
Taiwan sends Seoul office staff to attend S Korean presidential inauguration
2022/05/05 17:48
Taiwan urges employers to allow Filipinos to vote in May 9 election
Taiwan urges employers to allow Filipinos to vote in May 9 election
2022/05/05 11:32

Updated : 2022-05-08 21:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 36,168 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
40-year-old with COVID dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man calls Indian 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Exclusive: Philippine students at Taiwan university working grueling, full-time factory 'internships'
Exclusive: Philippine students at Taiwan university working grueling, full-time factory 'internships'