Rosary beads hang by a sign asking people to keep their distance amid the COVID-19 virus outside the sanctuary of the "Madonna del Cerro" formally called La Inmaculada Madre Del Divino Corazón Eucarístico De Jesús, in Salta, Argentina, Monday, May 2, 2022. The "Madonna del Cerro" is a popular figure in Salta who a woman in the province said appeared to her in a vision in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)