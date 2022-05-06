Alexa
MOFA applauds Japan PM for remarks on peace across Taiwan Strait

Taiwan, Japan share solid friendship, will work together in face of authoritarianism, says MOFA

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/06 12:34
File photo of a message celebrating Taiwan and Japan's friendship displayed on Taipei 101. 

File photo of a message celebrating Taiwan and Japan's friendship displayed on Taipei 101.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio for his remarks about Japan’s resolve to preserve peace in East Asia and reaffirmed Taiwan and Japan’s friendship.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said Friday (May 6) that Kishida’s comments highlighted the international community is concerned about stability across the Taiwan Strait, which the ministry welcomed and appreciated. She added that MOFA believes Kishida’s call for like-minded countries to reinforce their partnership and stand against military coercion reflects other democratic nations.

Ou said, “Taiwan and Japan are geographic neighbors, and (the two countries’) citizens share a deep friendship. In a time when authoritarianism is expanding, challenging the global democratic order, and destabilizing international circumstances, Taiwan will continue to work with like-minded countries such as Japan to defend international justice and the universal values of freedom and democracy.”

Per an earlier report, Kishida said during a press conference in London on Thursday (May 5) that the global community’s “resolute” response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is important in deterring China’s plans to use force against Taiwan. He was quoted as saying the international community must show that Russia’s attack on Ukraine comes with consequences, or “Ukraine might be East Asia tomorrow.”
Japan
Taiwan-Japan relations
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
MOFA
Fumio Kishida
Taiwan Strait
Ukraine
Russia
invasion
war
China
authoritarianism

Updated : 2022-05-06 13:17 GMT+08:00

