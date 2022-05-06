Alexa
Taiwan's defense minister says Omicron will not interrupt reservist retraining

Chiu Kuo-zheng compares fighting pandemic to waging war

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/06 12:16
Minister of Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Minister for Defense Chiu Kuo-zheng (邱國正) said he will not suspend military retraining programs for reservists due to the Omicron outbreak, but will adjust to the situation according to guidelines provided by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Speaking at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee of Taiwan's Legislative Yuan on Thursday (May 5), Chiu said that pandemic prevention measures are the same as waging war, and that casualties are inevitable. Even if reservists or military personnel become infected, Chiu added, there are ways to work around the situation such as calling in reserves or adjusting assignments, but training will not be suspended.

“Taiwan’s military and the Ministry of Health and Welfare are in lockstep,” he said.

Chiu said Taiwan’s central government regularly issues the military with rapid-antigen tests, and there is a sufficient quantity of test kits available. He emphasized the ministry is in constant communication with the CECC.
Chiu Kuo-cheng
Ministry of Defense
reserve forces
training
Omicron

