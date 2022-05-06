Alexa
Female rice cake worker dies after dumbwaiter accident in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung

Woman’s neck got stuck in chute for reasons not yet fully known

  295
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/06 10:51
Dumbwaiter. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A female worker has died after being fatally wounded in a dumbwaiter accident at a rice cake store in Kaohsiung.

The incident occurred on the second floor of a store in the city’s Qianjin District on Friday (May 6), per CNA. The worker, a 48-year-old woman surnamed Lee, (李), was a cake deliverer and as she was loading the cake into a dumbwaiter, her neck became stuck in the chute.

Police were notified of the accident at 7:40 a.m. by a woman surnamed Chen (陳). The city’s fire department dispatched rescue workers to the scene.

Yet by the time the rescue workers arrived and broke open the dumbwaiter, Lee had already passed away. Since she was beyond resuscitation, she was not sent to the hospital.

What exactly triggered the accident and the resulting cause of death is pending police investigation.
