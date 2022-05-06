World's response to Russia can deter Chinese action against Taiwan: Japanese PM

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said during a press conference in London that Japan will not condone any attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific, especially East Asia.

CNA reported that Kishida, who made a stop in the U.K. during his Southeast Asia and Europe tour, said peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are not only important to Japan but also crucial to global political order. He added that regarding the issue of Taiwan, Japan has always hoped for a peaceful solution and thus will continue to pay attention to developments.

Kishida also stressed the importance of the global community’s “resolute” response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in deterring China’s plans to use force against Taiwan, per Financial Times. He was quoted as saying the international community must show that Russia’s attack on Ukraine comes with consequences, or “Ukraine might be East Asia tomorrow.”

Therefore, he has changed Japan’s policy on Russia and imposed sanctions like its fellow G7 countries to send a clear message, CNA cited him as saying. Aside from continuing to work with other G7 members, Japan will also step up its efforts to support Ukraine.