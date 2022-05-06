40-year-old man with COVID suddenly dies from psychogenic shock in Taiwan home

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 40-year-old man surnamed Liu (劉), who was undergoing home COVID care in Taoyuan City, was playing with his son when he suddenly collapsed and died on Wednesday (May 4).

At the time of his death, Liu, his wife, and son were all undergoing home care after they had received positive results for COVID from PCR tests. Liu reportedly had mild symptoms and had also been vaccinated.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Liu was playing with his son in a bedroom when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, reported Liberty Times. His wife quickly called 119 for help and after paramedics arrived on the scene, they rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Before Liu arrived at the hospital, he had already stopped breathing and did not have a pulse. Once at the hospital, doctors attempted to resuscitate Liu but were unsuccessful and declared him dead.

According to Liu's wife, he had recently complained of increased physical discomfort. Police filed a report with the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office and forensic pathologists to commence an investigation into his death. Based on Liu's COVID symptoms and the manner in which he died, the preliminary conclusion by officials on Liu's cause of death is psychogenic shock.

The Taoyuan City Department of Public Health stated that the central government will conclusively determine whether Liu's death was caused by his COVID infection.