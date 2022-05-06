De Beers Group Introduces World’s First Blockchain-Backed Diamond Source Platform At Scale

Tracr™ has capability to provide provenance assurance for 100% of De Beers Group’s diamonds from source to Sightholder to store

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach - 6 May 2022- De Beers Group is deploying the Tracr™ blockchain platform at scale for its diamond production. Tracr™ is the world's only distributed diamond blockchain that starts at the source and provides tamper-proof source assurance at scale, enabling Sightholders to provide an immutable record of a diamond's provenance, and empowering jewellery retailers to have confidence in the origin of the diamonds they purchase.With more end clients wanting to know the source of the products they buy, the deep meaning associated with a diamond purchase requires a technological step-change to meet their expectations. The introduction of Tracr™ at scale delivers immutable information on the source of De Beers' diamonds across the value chain and makes source assurance for 100% of De Beers' production possible.The Tracr™ platform combines distributed ledger technology with advanced data security and privacy, ensuring that participants control the use of and access to their own data. Each participant on Tracr™ has their own distributed version of the platform, meaning that their data can only be shared with their permission, and only they choose who can access their information. The advanced privacy technologies used by Tracr™ reinforce data security on the platform. The immutable nature of each transaction on the platform ensures that the data cannot be tampered with when the diamond progresses through the value chain.The decentralised nature of the platform ensures its speed and scalability, with the ability to register one million diamonds a week onto the platform. With centralised platforms, dealing with large volumes of data can cause bottlenecks, but the decentralised model used by Tracr™ avoids such issues and enables rapid scaling.The scalability, speed and security of Tracr™ are combined into an intuitive user experience to support ease of use for platform participants.First launched in an R&D phase in 2018 and named by Forbes as one of the world's 50 leading blockchain solutions in both 2020 and in 2022, De Beers has already registered one quarter of its production by value on Tracr™ in the first three Sights of the year in preparation for this first scale release.Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, said: "De Beers discovers diamonds with our partners in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa and, with our long-term investment in Tracr™, we are proud to join with our Sightholders to provide the industry with immutable diamond source assurance at scale. Tracr™, which will enable the provision of provenance information from source to Sightholder to store on a secure blockchain, will underpin confidence in natural diamonds and represents the first step in a technological transformation that will enhance standards and raise expectations of what we are capable of providing to our end clients."Honourable Lefoko Moagi, Minister of Minerals and Energy, Government of Botswana said: "The introduction of this advanced provenance technology is extremely exciting and we are very pleased as a large diamond producing country, and shareholder in De Beers, to be a part of this development. Confidence in diamond origin is extremely important and we look forward to seeing the roll out of this new programme delivering new benefits to the diamond industry and giving more assurance to consumers."The Tracr™ platform brings together a range of leading technologies – including blockchain, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and advanced security and privacy technologies – to support the identification of a diamond's journey through the value chain. De Beers' provenance claims have been certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council and trust in the De Beers source of diamonds is also assured by the business's Pipeline Integrity programme which involves annual third-party verification visits of participants by independent auditors.Tracr™ is an advanced technology platform developed by De Beers Group to underpin trust in diamond provenance. Through the use of leading-edge technologies - including blockchain, artificial intelligence, the internet of things and advanced security and privacy technologies – Tracr™ enables confidence in a diamond's source throughout the diamond value chain.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world’s leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining and marketing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world’s largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of the De Beers Group strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions, such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives GemFair and Tracr. De Beers Group is committed to ‘ Building Forever,’ a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.



