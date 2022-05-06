6 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (May 5), marking the third day of intrusions this month.

One People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, one Ka-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopter, and two Xian H-6 bomber were spotted in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew along the southwest and southeast corners of Taiwan’s identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF aircraft. An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month China has sent 10 military aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, including two fighter jets, five spotter planes, two bombers, and one helicopter.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chinese KJ-500 AEW&C aircraft.



Chinese Ka-28 ASW helicopter. (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese aircraft on May 5. (MND image)