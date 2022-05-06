Alexa
Twins' Baldelli, Arraez, Bundy test positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
2022/05/06 05:52
BALTIMORE (AP) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and second baseman Luis Arraez are out for Thursday night's game at Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19.

A team spokesman said Baldelli, Arraez and right-hander Dylan Bundy tested positive Thursday. Bundy pitched Wednesday.

Bench coach Jayce Tingler will manage the Twins, who have won 11 of their last 13 games but are coming off a 9-4 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday night.

Tingler managed the San Diego Padres last year.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-06 08:08 GMT+08:00

