Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Postmaster general: Get used to 'uncomfortable' rate hikes

By Associated Press
2022/05/06 05:27
Postmaster general: Get used to 'uncomfortable' rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans should get used to “uncomfortable” postage rate increases in coming years as the U.S. Postal Service seeks to become self-sufficient, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Thursday.

The Postal Service Board of Governors sets postage rates, but DeJoy said he'll advocate for raising prices until “we have accomplished our objective of projecting a trajectory that shows us being self-sustaining.”

“I believe we have been severely damaged by at least 10 years of a defective pricing model which cannot be satisfied by one or two annual price increases, especially in this inflationary environment,” he added.

DeJoy made the remarks at a Board of Governors meeting in which the Postal Service reported a loss of about $1.7 billion for the latest quarter.

A sweeping overhaul meant to shore up the Postal Service's financial future will be reflected in the next quarter's results. The long-delayed law also ensures six-day-a-week mail delivery.

The bill was signed by President Joe Biden on the same day the Postal Service announced plans for the latest rate increase.

If it wins final approval, then the cost of a first-class “forever" stamp by 2 cents to 60 cents, effective July 10.

Updated : 2022-05-06 07:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese man hurls 'Black man' slur at foreigner for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man hurls 'Black man' slur at foreigner for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan's Taitung offers ‘unprecedented’ hotel discount to tourists having taken COVID booster
Taiwan's Taitung offers ‘unprecedented’ hotel discount to tourists having taken COVID booster