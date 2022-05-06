Alexa
Grizzlies center Steven Adams clears protocols before Game 3

By Associated Press
2022/05/06 05:11
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis center Steven Adams has cleared the health and safety protocols and should be available for Game 3 of the Grizzlies' Western Conference semifinal with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Coach Taylor Jenkins didn't say Adams will play Saturday night in San Francisco. Jenkins said they will make a decision after seeing how Adams handles Friday. The 6-foot-11 big man from New Zealand practiced Thursday after missing the first round series finale against Minnesota and the first two games against the Warriors.

“He’s one of the few guys that’s played pretty deep in the playoffs on our roster," Jenkins said. "Obviously, he’s got a high IQ. He adds a lot of positives for us.”

The Warriors won the opener 117-116 and Memphis took Game 2 106-101.

Adams was ineffective against Minnesota and replaced in the starting lineup later in that series. Adams led the NBA with 4.6 offensive rebounds a game this season. Golden State has outrebounded Memphis in the first two games, matching its playoff high with 52 rebounds in each game.

Memphis led the NBA in offensive rebounding, total rebounds and second-chance points during the regular season.

