Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Thursday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/05/06 04:42
Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles 000 000 251 8 8 0
Boston 000 000 000 0 6 0

Ohtani, Mayers (8) and Stassi; Hill, Houck (6), Crawford (8) and Plawecki. W_Ohtani 3-2. L_Houck 2-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Walsh (4), Marsh (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 300 110 000 5 9 0
Milwaukee 332 000 02x 10 12 1

Greene, Cessa (3), Santillan (5), Diehl (6), Strickland (7), Warren (8) and Stephenson; Houser, Gott (6), Boxberger (7), Williams (8), Milner (9) and Narváez. W_Houser 3-2. L_Greene 1-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Stephenson (3). Milwaukee, Urías (1), Yelich (4), Adames (8), Taylor (1), Hiura (2).

Updated : 2022-05-06 06:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese man hurls 'Black man' slur at foreigner for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man hurls 'Black man' slur at foreigner for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan's Taitung offers ‘unprecedented’ hotel discount to tourists having taken COVID booster
Taiwan's Taitung offers ‘unprecedented’ hotel discount to tourists having taken COVID booster