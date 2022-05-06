Thursday's Major League Linescores

|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|251
|—
|8
|8
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
Ohtani, Mayers (8) and Stassi; Hill, Houck (6), Crawford (8) and Plawecki. W_Ohtani 3-2. L_Houck 2-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Walsh (4), Marsh (3).
___
|Cincinnati
|300
|110
|000
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|332
|000
|02x
|—
|10
|12
|1
Greene, Cessa (3), Santillan (5), Diehl (6), Strickland (7), Warren (8) and Stephenson; Houser, Gott (6), Boxberger (7), Williams (8), Milner (9) and Narváez. W_Houser 3-2. L_Greene 1-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Stephenson (3). Milwaukee, Urías (1), Yelich (4), Adames (8), Taylor (1), Hiura (2).