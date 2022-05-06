Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/06 04:23
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street as worries grow in markets that the higher interest rates the Federal Reserve is using in its fight against inflation will slow the economy.

The S&P 500 pulled back sharply, erasing a rally from a day earlier and marking its biggest loss in almost two years. The Dow also sank, while tech stocks fell the most, pulling the Nasdaq down.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose significantly. Rising yields are sure to put upward pressure on mortgage rates, which are already at their highest level since 2009.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 153.30 points, or 3.6%, to 4,146.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,063.09 points, or 3.1%, to 32,997.97.

The Nasdaq fell 647.16 points, or 5%, to 12,317.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 78.77 points, or 4%, to 1,871.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 14.94 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 20.76 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 16.95 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.05 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 619.31 points, or 13%.

The Dow is down 3,340.33 points, or 9.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,327.28 points, or 21.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 374.16 points, or 16.7%.

Updated : 2022-05-06 05:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese man hurls 'Black man' slur at foreigner for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man hurls 'Black man' slur at foreigner for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan's Taitung offers ‘unprecedented’ hotel discount to tourists having taken COVID booster
Taiwan's Taitung offers ‘unprecedented’ hotel discount to tourists having taken COVID booster