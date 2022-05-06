Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fentanyl suspected in overdose deaths of 3 at LA apartment

By Associated Press
2022/05/06 04:29
Fentanyl suspected in overdose deaths of 3 at LA apartment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three men were found dead of suspected drug overdoses involving fentanyl in downtown Los Angeles, police said Thursday.

Officers discovered the dead men inside an apartment after police received a call about three unresponsive men late Wednesday, Los Angeles police said in a statement.

CBSLA-TV reported that a powdery drug believed to be fentanyl was found in the apartment, along with drug paraphernalia.

Fentanyl is a highly lethal drug that has been cut into heroin for several years, and more recently has been pressed into counterfeit pills resembling prescription drugs. Experts link the drug to the rise in U.S. overdose deaths.

A responding officer who felt ill after arriving at the overdose scene is "in stable condition, they’re running some tests, but he’s expected to be released,” police Capt. Steven Ruiz told CBSLA.

Last month, President Joe Biden's administration released its first national drug control strategy.

“Provisionally, in the 12-months ending October 2021, an historic 105,752 persons are predicted to have died from a drug overdose,” the document said.

Synthetic opioids, including illicit fentanyl, were involved in 66% percent of these overdose deaths, it said.

Updated : 2022-05-06 05:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese man hurls 'Black man' slur at foreigner for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man hurls 'Black man' slur at foreigner for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan's Taitung offers ‘unprecedented’ hotel discount to tourists having taken COVID booster
Taiwan's Taitung offers ‘unprecedented’ hotel discount to tourists having taken COVID booster