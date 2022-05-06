Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Celtics' Smart optimistic he'll be available for Game 3

By STEVE MEGARGEE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/06 03:15
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36), left, passes the ball as Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) and guard Grayson Allen, right, try to defend...
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, left, talks to guard Marcus Smart during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in...
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, center, drives toward the basket past Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen, left, and center Brook Lopez, right, in ...

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36), left, passes the ball as Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) and guard Grayson Allen, right, try to defend...

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, left, talks to guard Marcus Smart during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in...

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, center, drives toward the basket past Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen, left, and center Brook Lopez, right, in ...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says there’s a “strong likelihood” he'll play Saturday after missing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal with a bruised right thigh.

“We’re just dealing with the last part of it, and that’s getting that restriction off of the knee and the joint so I can be able to bend,” Smart said Thursday in a Zoom session from Boston. “Once that goes away, I should be back to myself. Everything else is healing up the right way.”

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said “we’ll know more tomorrow, how he reacts to what he did today.” The series is tied 1-1 as it heads back to Milwaukee after the Celtics earned a 109-86 victory in Game 2.

Smart said the injury is similar to an issue he faced in the regular season. The NBA defensive player of the year missed six games in January due to a quadriceps problem. He added he’s also dealing with fluid in his knee.

“It’s literally the exact same one in the exact same spot,” Smart said. “Just reaggravating the same injury I’ve been dealing with. As we all know, injuries like that, they kind of linger.”

Smart said the injury is particularly bothersome when he tries to get into a defensive crouch.

“That’s what’s kind of keeping me back, because of the fluid on the knee that is restricting that movement to really bend down as much as I need to, especially to get into a defensive stance and explode and push off. It’s kind of hard to get out there and play when you can’t do that.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-06 05:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese man hurls 'Black man' slur at foreigner for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man hurls 'Black man' slur at foreigner for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan's Taitung offers ‘unprecedented’ hotel discount to tourists having taken COVID booster
Taiwan's Taitung offers ‘unprecedented’ hotel discount to tourists having taken COVID booster