Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

WEDNESDAY, May 11

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for April, 8:30 a.m.

Beyond Meat Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, May 12

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for April, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.