Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chanel jewelry boutique in Paris held up by armed men

By Associated Press
2022/05/06 01:39
A police officer leaves his car after a hold-up in a Chanel boutique,Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Paris. No details were immediately available about what ...
A police officer has his foot in the police line as they cordon off the area after a hold-up in a Chanel boutique,Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Paris. No d...
A police officer has his foot in the police line as they cordon off the area after a hold-up in a Chanel boutique ,Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Paris. No ...
Police officers cordon off the area after a hold-up in a Chanel boutique Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Paris. No details were immediately available about w...
A police officer cordons off the area after a hold-up in a Chanel boutique Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Paris. No details were immediately available about...
Police officers cordon off the area after a hold-up in a Chanel boutique Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Paris. No details were immediately available about w...

A police officer leaves his car after a hold-up in a Chanel boutique,Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Paris. No details were immediately available about what ...

A police officer has his foot in the police line as they cordon off the area after a hold-up in a Chanel boutique,Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Paris. No d...

A police officer has his foot in the police line as they cordon off the area after a hold-up in a Chanel boutique ,Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Paris. No ...

Police officers cordon off the area after a hold-up in a Chanel boutique Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Paris. No details were immediately available about w...

A police officer cordons off the area after a hold-up in a Chanel boutique Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Paris. No details were immediately available about...

Police officers cordon off the area after a hold-up in a Chanel boutique Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Paris. No details were immediately available about w...

PARIS (AP) — A group of armed men held up a Chanel jewelry boutique in Paris in broad daylight Thursday and escaped on two motorcycles.

The estimated value of the goods stolen from the store, which specializes in high-end watches and fine jewelry, was not immediately known. The police prefecture tweeted that members of a special brigade went to the scene after the heist, which occurred close to 3 p.m.

The boutique on rue de la Paix, not far from the French capital’s opera house, has been standing in for a Chanel shop on the posh Place Vendome that is undergoing renovation.

A video circulating on social media of what appeared to be the heist showed four men dressed in black and with their faces covered escaping on two motorcycles. Three of them had been in the store while one stood guard with what looked like an automatic rifle strapped across him.

Le Parisien newspaper quoted a supervisor at a nearby store, Cyril Ngo, as saying that passers-by did not notice the weapon or understand what was going on. He said the robbery took about 10 minutes.

Heists of Paris boutiques selling jewelry and watches are not uncommon.

Seven thieves carried out a dramatic heist in September at a Bulgari shop on Place Vendome, stealing millions of euros worth of jewels. Police chased suspects on two motorcycles and in a car through Paris. Two suspects were quickly arrested, one shot in the leg by police.

Updated : 2022-05-06 03:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese man hurls 'Black man' slur at foreigner for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man hurls 'Black man' slur at foreigner for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan surpasses 30,000 local COVID case mark with 30,035 infections
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan eyes end to home isolation for COVID contacts in June
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan's Taitung offers ‘unprecedented’ hotel discount to tourists having taken COVID booster
Taiwan's Taitung offers ‘unprecedented’ hotel discount to tourists having taken COVID booster