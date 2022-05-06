French first-division clubs lost $678 million last season.

PARIS (AP) — French first-division soccer clubs lost 645 million euros ($678 million) during the coronvirus-hit 2020-21 season, the league’s financial watchdog said Thursday.

The DNCG said 17 of the 20 teams in Ligue 1 lost money last season.

Match revenues took a huge hit as games were held without fans from October onward and with limited capacity set at 5,000 before that. Only Saint-Etienne, Rennes and Dijon — which was relegated — stayed in the green.

The total amount lost was 140 percent higher than the total of 269 million euros ($283 million) lost during the 2019-20 campaign, which was called off with 10 matches left as the pandemic hit.

Even though that season ended early, clubs still grossed 170 million euros ($179 million) from ticket sales, a total that dropped massively last season to barely 8 million euros ($8.4 million).

For example, Paris Saint-Germain's ticket receipts fell from 38 million euros ($40 million) to 961,000 euros ($1 million).

Lyon fared marginally better, dropping from 35.5 million euros ($37.3 million) to 2 million euros ($2.1 million).

