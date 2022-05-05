Habeck: LNG lawsuit hinders German efforts to move away from Russian energy

Robert Habeck (Greens) has warned that an environmental lawsuit against the accelerated construction of an import terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) could undermine Germany's attempts to move away from Russian energy dependence, the Economy and Climate Minister said Thursday.

Environmental Action Germany (DUH), an independent nonprofit group, has filed a demand, calling for a halt to construction on the North Sea terminal in Wilhelmshaven because it could put at risk an underwater biotope as well as harbor porpoises.

The federal government is hoping to accelerate the construction of the facility in order to import LNG from countries such as the United States.

Habeck: Lawsuit means 'greater dependence on Putin'

"If we don't have the LNG terminals, and if the gas doesn't come from Russia, supply security in Germany is not guaranteed," Habeck told German broadcaster RTL.

The case brought by DUH "puts us in greater dependence on [Russian President Vladimir Putin]. You should not do that at this point."

DUH argues that the plans are being rushed through at the expense of the environment, adding that the start of construction in Wilhelmshaven was given the green light without disclosure of the necessary papers.

In more typical times, the DUH and the Greens would be seen as natural allies on most environmental or energy policy questions. However, holding a prominent position in the ruling coalition in Germany amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed the Greens towards military and energy policy positions that until very recently seemed unthinkable for many in the party.

jsi/msh (AFP, dpa)