American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/05 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 18 7 .720 _
Toronto 16 10 .615
Tampa Bay 15 10 .600 3
Boston 10 15 .400 8
Baltimore 9 16 .360 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 10 .600 _
Chicago 11 13 .458
Cleveland 11 13 .458
Detroit 8 15 .348 6
Kansas City 8 15 .348 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 16 10 .615 _
Houston 14 11 .560
Seattle 12 13 .480
Texas 10 14 .417 5
Oakland 10 15 .400

___

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Houston 7, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-05 23:37 GMT+08:00

