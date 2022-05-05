Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/05 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 18 7 .720 _ _ 9-1 L-1 10-3 8-4
Toronto 16 10 .615 _ 6-4 W-1 10-6 6-4
Tampa Bay 15 10 .600 3 _ 7-3 W-3 9-7 6-3
Boston 10 15 .400 8 4 3-7 L-1 4-5 6-10
Baltimore 9 16 .360 9 5 3-7 W-1 6-6 3-10
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 15 10 .600 _ _ 8-2 L-1 8-4 7-6
Chicago 11 13 .458 5-5 W-3 7-6 4-7
Cleveland 11 13 .458 4-6 W-1 4-4 7-9
Detroit 8 15 .348 6 5 2-8 L-1 5-9 3-6
Kansas City 8 15 .348 6 5 3-7 L-1 6-9 2-6
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 16 10 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-1 8-5 8-5
Houston 14 11 .560 _ 7-3 W-3 5-4 9-7
Seattle 12 13 .480 2 3-7 L-3 7-2 5-11
Texas 10 14 .417 5 5-5 W-4 4-9 6-5
Oakland 10 15 .400 4 2-8 L-6 4-9 6-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 18 9 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-1 9-5 9-4
Miami 12 12 .500 2 6-4 L-4 6-7 6-5
Atlanta 12 15 .444 6 5-5 W-1 6-7 6-8
Philadelphia 11 14 .440 6 5-5 L-3 8-7 3-7
Washington 9 17 .346 6 3-7 L-1 3-11 6-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 17 8 .680 _ _ 8-2 W-2 9-4 8-4
St. Louis 14 10 .583 _ 5-5 W-1 7-5 7-5
Pittsburgh 10 14 .417 4 3-7 W-1 5-7 5-7
Chicago 9 15 .375 5 3-7 L-2 4-8 5-7
Cincinnati 3 21 .125 13½ 11 1-9 L-8 1-7 2-14
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 16 7 .696 _ _ 6-4 W-3 10-2 6-5
San Diego 16 9 .640 1 _ 7-3 L-1 6-4 10-5
Colorado 14 10 .583 _ 5-5 W-1 10-5 4-5
San Francisco 14 10 .583 _ 5-5 L-3 6-5 8-5
Arizona 13 13 .500 2 7-3 W-3 5-7 8-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Houston 7, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

Arizona 8, Miami 7

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 5, Washington 2

Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-05 23:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwanese man assails 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man assails 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row