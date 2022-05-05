WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Connecticut
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
No games scheduled.
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.