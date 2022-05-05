Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Inflation forces Czech central bank to again raise key rate

By Associated Press
2022/05/05 20:48
Inflation forces Czech central bank to again raise key rate

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s central bank has again raised its key interest rate to continue its fight against soaring inflation.

Thursday’s hike of three-quarters of a point to 5.75% was the eighth straight increase since June. Most analysts expected an increase of half a point.

The previous hike by half a point took place on March 31.

The bank, which considers high consumer prices a major threat, also had indicated it would raise the rate. It is now at its highest level in 23 years.

It is expected inflation still might increase further, at least until June, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Fed by high energy prices, inflation jumped to 12.7% in March, well above the bank’s 2% target.

The bank’s decision comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve approved the biggest rate increase in more than two decades and on the day that the Bank of England raised its key interest rate to the highest level in 13 years.

Updated : 2022-05-05 22:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwanese man assails 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man assails 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule