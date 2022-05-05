Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 5, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;11;79%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun and hotter;37;26;Sunny and hot;42;29;ENE;16;26%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A little rain;22;12;Showers around;21;12;W;17;53%;65%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Showers, heavy early;18;14;A little a.m. rain;18;13;WNW;14;58%;60%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;17;8;Low clouds and fog;19;11;WSW;12;68%;64%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;12;3;Partly sunny;11;4;SSW;7;57%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Mostly cloudy;31;19;SSW;10;44%;5%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;18;6;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;4;NNW;25;39%;2%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;23;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;SE;7;69%;3%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;Variable cloudiness;22;14;NNE;14;42%;1%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;S;9;72%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Fog will lift;33;19;Hazy sun and breezy;31;18;WNW;22;24%;1%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;S;8;83%;96%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;SW;11;65%;69%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;34;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;S;11;78%;95%;4

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;20;13;Nice with sunshine;22;14;WSW;13;54%;8%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;30;15;Clouds breaking;24;10;E;16;19%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;25;14;Variable clouds;25;14;ESE;16;45%;22%;4

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;19;7;Fog, then some sun;19;11;SSE;8;50%;32%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;19;11;A few showers;19;11;SE;9;78%;96%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;16;A t-storm in spots;28;17;SSE;10;69%;55%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm around;23;12;A shower and t-storm;23;13;NNE;8;58%;99%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;18;7;Low clouds and fog;21;11;NW;6;64%;36%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;20;7;Mostly sunny;19;6;ESE;13;49%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A stray thunderstorm;24;11;Variable cloudiness;24;13;E;10;53%;44%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;NNW;10;78%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;18;A little a.m. rain;28;19;NE;9;45%;69%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;Mostly sunny;25;15;WSW;12;58%;40%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;27;15;Sunny and nice;27;16;N;14;32%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;14;Rain and drizzle;17;13;SSE;14;80%;97%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;20;A shower;29;20;S;5;64%;94%;4

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;36;29;Clouding up, warm;38;29;SSW;12;69%;9%;6

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. rain;11;9;Periods of rain;10;9;NNE;20;89%;98%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;31;27;A thunderstorm;32;27;WSW;13;72%;96%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;16;6;Partial sunshine;17;8;SW;12;57%;66%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;21;Sunny and pleasant;26;21;N;25;75%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Rain and a t-storm;24;14;Sunshine and warmer;30;19;E;10;54%;0%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers this morning;30;23;A morning shower;31;23;S;18;74%;74%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;37;28;Hazy sun and warm;41;28;NW;8;25%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;20;8;Partly sunny, warmer;26;9;SW;12;28%;3%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;SW;9;66%;80%;12

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;34;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SE;10;73%;71%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-shower;17;10;Periods of rain;16;7;W;18;85%;91%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;15;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;NNE;12;40%;8%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;20;15;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;WSW;7;69%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and nice;30;22;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;SSE;7;64%;44%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;23;13;Mostly sunny;23;14;NNE;6;58%;11%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;31;22;Partly sunny;31;23;S;10;62%;28%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy and cool;10;4;Partly sunny;13;4;SW;18;70%;16%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;ESE;15;71%;56%;5

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;E;13;69%;92%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;29;23;Breezy;29;23;ENE;29;59%;44%;3

Hyderabad, India;Some hazy sun;37;29;Mostly sunny;39;28;SSW;12;28%;1%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and warmer;34;22;Mostly sunny;35;22;N;14;33%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;NE;15;69%;27%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;A couple of t-storms;33;25;WNW;11;71%;79%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;28;Sunny and less humid;34;26;N;24;43%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;22;10;Mostly sunny;23;10;WNW;9;36%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;19;12;Sunny and nice;23;13;NNE;11;31%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;35;27;W;18;50%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;26;16;A thunderstorm;24;16;SSE;8;77%;91%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;42;29;Hazy sun;40;26;N;21;13%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, cool;14;5;Mostly sunny;17;8;SSE;11;43%;3%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;31;24;Increasingly windy;31;25;E;29;61%;71%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;Rather cloudy;34;24;NE;7;65%;90%;10

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm around;30;26;WNW;11;71%;73%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SE;5;68%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;16;-1;Sunshine and mild;17;-2;ENE;11;27%;4%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;11;75%;76%;6

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;15;Decreasing clouds;19;16;SSE;13;80%;12%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;NNW;9;58%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun;18;11;Mostly cloudy;20;12;W;14;61%;66%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny;27;14;SSE;10;50%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;31;24;Clouds and sunshine;31;24;WSW;13;70%;7%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;NE;8;43%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;33;27;A t-storm around;33;28;W;21;63%;73%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;Showers around;29;24;SE;8;83%;95%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouding up, warm;36;27;Warm, a p.m. shower;37;27;E;12;46%;57%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;13;6;Turning cloudy;14;10;WNW;16;62%;72%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;A t-storm around;28;14;W;10;35%;42%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, humid;30;24;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;13;63%;11%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;12;3;More clouds than sun;17;8;SSE;14;54%;36%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;32;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;SW;19;69%;89%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;20;10;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;N;10;78%;2%;4

Montreal, Canada;Thickening clouds;17;6;Brilliant sunshine;15;4;NE;5;34%;0%;8

Moscow, Russia;Clouding up, cool;10;3;Cloudy and milder;15;9;SSW;11;40%;29%;2

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;33;28;Sunshine;34;28;NW;15;68%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;NE;12;73%;73%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;12;Rain, cooler;17;10;NE;10;69%;100%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;W;17;32%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;16;2;Breezy in the p.m.;20;4;SSW;18;36%;5%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;25;15;High clouds;27;15;ENE;9;48%;3%;10

Oslo, Norway;Warmer;18;2;A little p.m. rain;18;7;SW;11;46%;66%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;17;5;Decreasing clouds;16;2;NE;15;36%;0%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;24;A t-storm around;30;25;ENE;8;73%;65%;7

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;29;25;A couple of t-storms;29;25;N;10;84%;93%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;Downpours;28;23;ESE;10;91%;99%;3

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;20;9;Some sun, fog early;22;11;NNW;10;57%;28%;6

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;21;13;Sunny and delightful;23;13;ENE;18;40%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;11;73%;58%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;15;79%;57%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers around;34;20;A shower in places;33;20;ESE;11;54%;66%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;18;9;A shower and t-storm;18;9;NE;9;54%;66%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;26;11;Showers around;25;11;WNW;15;63%;74%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;12;Periods of rain;19;11;E;12;72%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;NE;14;62%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;S;14;78%;96%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief p.m. showers;5;2;An afternoon shower;5;4;SW;14;60%;76%;4

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;15;8;A passing shower;17;7;NW;7;58%;82%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;27;21;Partly sunny;25;20;W;12;72%;61%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;42;27;Clouds and sun, warm;39;25;NE;16;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Afternoon rain;23;15;Periods of rain;23;12;NNE;10;71%;99%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and warmer;12;6;Cloudy;15;8;SSW;11;50%;38%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;13;Partly sunny;18;11;W;18;80%;14%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;26;18;A couple of t-storms;26;18;WSW;10;83%;99%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;29;24;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;ESE;20;70%;30%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;23;18;A couple of t-storms;23;19;WSW;8;95%;83%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Partly sunny;27;16;W;10;19%;7%;14

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;20;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;S;4;46%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;30;22;A shower in places;30;23;N;6;81%;87%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;27;10;Clouds and sun, warm;28;12;N;8;53%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Cooler with rain;11;7;A couple of showers;12;8;SW;9;82%;99%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Becoming cloudy;25;14;WSW;12;55%;56%;10

Shanghai, China;Sunny and warm;27;18;Partly sunny, warm;28;18;ENE;15;66%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Some sun;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;SSE;14;75%;72%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;21;8;More clouds than sun;20;6;SSE;14;52%;4%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Becoming cloudy;29;24;Partial sunshine;29;24;E;18;68%;85%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;19;10;SW;10;50%;57%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower and t-storm;22;11;Plenty of sun;20;9;WSW;12;49%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy;23;22;A shower in the p.m.;29;22;E;13;73%;66%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Warmer;14;5;Partly sunny;15;7;SSW;12;58%;30%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;29;18;Clouds and sun;30;19;ENE;8;44%;7%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Afternoon rain;13;8;Warmer, p.m. rain;18;11;NW;24;67%;99%;8

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm around;28;17;Partly sunny;27;18;WSW;14;28%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;21;17;A morning shower;22;17;W;17;51%;55%;11

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;25;12;Showers;24;14;ENE;8;55%;99%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;25;17;High clouds;24;15;S;12;53%;38%;8

Toronto, Canada;High clouds;12;8;High clouds, windy;13;8;E;30;60%;2%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding, hot;34;20;Hazy sun and cooler;23;15;N;15;56%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Winds subsiding;27;16;Not as warm;21;15;WNW;34;59%;89%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning flurries;7;-7;Partly sunny, warmer;13;1;SE;10;25%;1%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;11;8;A morning shower;13;6;W;7;53%;92%;2

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;22;11;A shower and t-storm;22;12;NE;7;67%;98%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;SSE;9;47%;72%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;15;7;Variable cloudiness;16;8;S;13;63%;44%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;21;11;Variable cloudiness;18;8;NW;10;67%;33%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;17;15;Mostly sunny, nice;19;13;NNE;17;81%;6%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;36;27;A t-storm around;34;26;SSW;10;56%;77%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Periods of rain;18;9;Periods of rain;18;8;NE;7;67%;99%;8

