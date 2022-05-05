Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/05/05 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 5, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;11;79%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun and hotter;37;26;Sunny and hot;42;29;ENE;16;26%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A little rain;22;12;Showers around;21;12;W;17;53%;65%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Showers, heavy early;18;14;A little a.m. rain;18;13;WNW;14;58%;60%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;17;8;Low clouds and fog;19;11;WSW;12;68%;64%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;12;3;Partly sunny;11;4;SSW;7;57%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Mostly cloudy;31;19;SSW;10;44%;5%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;18;6;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;4;NNW;25;39%;2%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;23;15;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;SE;7;69%;3%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;Variable cloudiness;22;14;NNE;14;42%;1%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;S;9;72%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Fog will lift;33;19;Hazy sun and breezy;31;18;WNW;22;24%;1%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;S;8;83%;96%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;SW;11;65%;69%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;34;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;S;11;78%;95%;4

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;20;13;Nice with sunshine;22;14;WSW;13;54%;8%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;30;15;Clouds breaking;24;10;E;16;19%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;25;14;Variable clouds;25;14;ESE;16;45%;22%;4

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;19;7;Fog, then some sun;19;11;SSE;8;50%;32%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;19;11;A few showers;19;11;SE;9;78%;96%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;16;A t-storm in spots;28;17;SSE;10;69%;55%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm around;23;12;A shower and t-storm;23;13;NNE;8;58%;99%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;18;7;Low clouds and fog;21;11;NW;6;64%;36%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;20;7;Mostly sunny;19;6;ESE;13;49%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A stray thunderstorm;24;11;Variable cloudiness;24;13;E;10;53%;44%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;NNW;10;78%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;18;A little a.m. rain;28;19;NE;9;45%;69%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;Mostly sunny;25;15;WSW;12;58%;40%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;27;15;Sunny and nice;27;16;N;14;32%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;14;Rain and drizzle;17;13;SSE;14;80%;97%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;20;A shower;29;20;S;5;64%;94%;4

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;36;29;Clouding up, warm;38;29;SSW;12;69%;9%;6

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. rain;11;9;Periods of rain;10;9;NNE;20;89%;98%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;31;27;A thunderstorm;32;27;WSW;13;72%;96%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;16;6;Partial sunshine;17;8;SW;12;57%;66%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;21;Sunny and pleasant;26;21;N;25;75%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Rain and a t-storm;24;14;Sunshine and warmer;30;19;E;10;54%;0%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers this morning;30;23;A morning shower;31;23;S;18;74%;74%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;37;28;Hazy sun and warm;41;28;NW;8;25%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;20;8;Partly sunny, warmer;26;9;SW;12;28%;3%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;SW;9;66%;80%;12

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;34;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SE;10;73%;71%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-shower;17;10;Periods of rain;16;7;W;18;85%;91%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;15;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;NNE;12;40%;8%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;20;15;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;WSW;7;69%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and nice;30;22;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;SSE;7;64%;44%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;23;13;Mostly sunny;23;14;NNE;6;58%;11%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;31;22;Partly sunny;31;23;S;10;62%;28%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy and cool;10;4;Partly sunny;13;4;SW;18;70%;16%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;ESE;15;71%;56%;5

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;E;13;69%;92%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;29;23;Breezy;29;23;ENE;29;59%;44%;3

Hyderabad, India;Some hazy sun;37;29;Mostly sunny;39;28;SSW;12;28%;1%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and warmer;34;22;Mostly sunny;35;22;N;14;33%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;NE;15;69%;27%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;A couple of t-storms;33;25;WNW;11;71%;79%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;28;Sunny and less humid;34;26;N;24;43%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;22;10;Mostly sunny;23;10;WNW;9;36%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;19;12;Sunny and nice;23;13;NNE;11;31%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;35;27;W;18;50%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;26;16;A thunderstorm;24;16;SSE;8;77%;91%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;42;29;Hazy sun;40;26;N;21;13%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, cool;14;5;Mostly sunny;17;8;SSE;11;43%;3%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;31;24;Increasingly windy;31;25;E;29;61%;71%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;Rather cloudy;34;24;NE;7;65%;90%;10

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm around;30;26;WNW;11;71%;73%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SE;5;68%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;16;-1;Sunshine and mild;17;-2;ENE;11;27%;4%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;11;75%;76%;6

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;15;Decreasing clouds;19;16;SSE;13;80%;12%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;NNW;9;58%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun;18;11;Mostly cloudy;20;12;W;14;61%;66%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny;27;14;SSE;10;50%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;31;24;Clouds and sunshine;31;24;WSW;13;70%;7%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;NE;8;43%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;33;27;A t-storm around;33;28;W;21;63%;73%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;Showers around;29;24;SE;8;83%;95%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouding up, warm;36;27;Warm, a p.m. shower;37;27;E;12;46%;57%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;13;6;Turning cloudy;14;10;WNW;16;62%;72%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;A t-storm around;28;14;W;10;35%;42%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, humid;30;24;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;13;63%;11%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;12;3;More clouds than sun;17;8;SSE;14;54%;36%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;32;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;SW;19;69%;89%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;20;10;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;N;10;78%;2%;4

Montreal, Canada;Thickening clouds;17;6;Brilliant sunshine;15;4;NE;5;34%;0%;8

Moscow, Russia;Clouding up, cool;10;3;Cloudy and milder;15;9;SSW;11;40%;29%;2

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;33;28;Sunshine;34;28;NW;15;68%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;NE;12;73%;73%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;12;Rain, cooler;17;10;NE;10;69%;100%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;24;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;W;17;32%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;16;2;Breezy in the p.m.;20;4;SSW;18;36%;5%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;25;15;High clouds;27;15;ENE;9;48%;3%;10

Oslo, Norway;Warmer;18;2;A little p.m. rain;18;7;SW;11;46%;66%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;17;5;Decreasing clouds;16;2;NE;15;36%;0%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;24;A t-storm around;30;25;ENE;8;73%;65%;7

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;29;25;A couple of t-storms;29;25;N;10;84%;93%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;Downpours;28;23;ESE;10;91%;99%;3

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;20;9;Some sun, fog early;22;11;NNW;10;57%;28%;6

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;21;13;Sunny and delightful;23;13;ENE;18;40%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;11;73%;58%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;15;79%;57%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers around;34;20;A shower in places;33;20;ESE;11;54%;66%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;18;9;A shower and t-storm;18;9;NE;9;54%;66%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;26;11;Showers around;25;11;WNW;15;63%;74%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;12;Periods of rain;19;11;E;12;72%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;NE;14;62%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;S;14;78%;96%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief p.m. showers;5;2;An afternoon shower;5;4;SW;14;60%;76%;4

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;15;8;A passing shower;17;7;NW;7;58%;82%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;27;21;Partly sunny;25;20;W;12;72%;61%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;42;27;Clouds and sun, warm;39;25;NE;16;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Afternoon rain;23;15;Periods of rain;23;12;NNE;10;71%;99%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and warmer;12;6;Cloudy;15;8;SSW;11;50%;38%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;13;Partly sunny;18;11;W;18;80%;14%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;26;18;A couple of t-storms;26;18;WSW;10;83%;99%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;29;24;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;ESE;20;70%;30%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;23;18;A couple of t-storms;23;19;WSW;8;95%;83%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Partly sunny;27;16;W;10;19%;7%;14

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;20;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;S;4;46%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;30;22;A shower in places;30;23;N;6;81%;87%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;27;10;Clouds and sun, warm;28;12;N;8;53%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Cooler with rain;11;7;A couple of showers;12;8;SW;9;82%;99%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Becoming cloudy;25;14;WSW;12;55%;56%;10

Shanghai, China;Sunny and warm;27;18;Partly sunny, warm;28;18;ENE;15;66%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Some sun;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;SSE;14;75%;72%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;21;8;More clouds than sun;20;6;SSE;14;52%;4%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Becoming cloudy;29;24;Partial sunshine;29;24;E;18;68%;85%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;19;10;SW;10;50%;57%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower and t-storm;22;11;Plenty of sun;20;9;WSW;12;49%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy;23;22;A shower in the p.m.;29;22;E;13;73%;66%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Warmer;14;5;Partly sunny;15;7;SSW;12;58%;30%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;29;18;Clouds and sun;30;19;ENE;8;44%;7%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Afternoon rain;13;8;Warmer, p.m. rain;18;11;NW;24;67%;99%;8

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm around;28;17;Partly sunny;27;18;WSW;14;28%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;21;17;A morning shower;22;17;W;17;51%;55%;11

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;25;12;Showers;24;14;ENE;8;55%;99%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;25;17;High clouds;24;15;S;12;53%;38%;8

Toronto, Canada;High clouds;12;8;High clouds, windy;13;8;E;30;60%;2%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding, hot;34;20;Hazy sun and cooler;23;15;N;15;56%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Winds subsiding;27;16;Not as warm;21;15;WNW;34;59%;89%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning flurries;7;-7;Partly sunny, warmer;13;1;SE;10;25%;1%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;11;8;A morning shower;13;6;W;7;53%;92%;2

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;22;11;A shower and t-storm;22;12;NE;7;67%;98%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;SSE;9;47%;72%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;15;7;Variable cloudiness;16;8;S;13;63%;44%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;21;11;Variable cloudiness;18;8;NW;10;67%;33%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;17;15;Mostly sunny, nice;19;13;NNE;17;81%;6%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;36;27;A t-storm around;34;26;SSW;10;56%;77%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Periods of rain;18;9;Periods of rain;18;8;NE;7;67%;99%;8

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-05 22:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwanese man assails 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man assails 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule