Taiwan’s Train-Bus Passport saves users more than its price

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and Taiwan Tour Bus Association have teamed up to launch the Train-Bus Passport that could save users up to NT$890 (US$30.26), and the passport sells for NT$790 each, according to a Taiwan Tourism Bureau’s press release on Thursday (May 5).

Certified and promoted by Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Taiwan Tour Bus offers convenient and reliable sightseeing services to foreign and local independent travelers, the release said. A total of 26 travel agencies have jointly organized 91 itineraries to take passengers to major scenic spots around the country.

“We will take you to experience six themed itineraries including health and healing, cultural heritage, Instagram-worthy spots, popular activities, tribal culture, hidden Spots to show you why Taiwan is also called 'Formosa' (the beautiful island),” an introduction of Taiwan Tour Bus on its website read.

The bureau said that the Train-Bus Passport includes two NT$500 vouchers for use on purchases of Taiwan Tour Bus trips and two Taiwan Railway 25% discount vouchers for use on two train ticket purchases, the release said.

The train discount vouchers can be used at any ticket booth to purchase any lengthens of railway trips on any classes of regularly-operated trains, including the Tze-Chiang Limited Express, but not on special trains such as tourist trains and cruise-style trains.

In addition, the train discount vouchers cannot be used to purchase any train services operated during any three-day or longer national holidays.

Taiwan Tour Bus Association Chairman Chang Lung-lin (張龍麟) said the two NT$500 bus vouchers can be used to purchase any of the 91 Taiwan Tour Bus itineraries. For more information about the itineraries and the Train-Bus Passport deal, check out Taiwan Tour Bus’ official website.



(Taiwan Tour Bus photo)

