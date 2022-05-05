Alexa
Taiwan’s new government restructuring promotes focus on agriculture, environment

Move signals country intent on addressing climate woes, challenges

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/05 20:50
Dried lakebed of Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan's Nantou County on April 23, 2021.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet on Thursday (May 4) approved a package of measures to reorganize its departments, giving prominence to the role of agriculture, environmental protection, and nuclear safety.

A total of six government organs were involved in the latest reform, as part of a broader restructuring initiative Taiwan has embarked on since 2012. The changes still have to clear the legislature to be implemented.

Key changes include upgrading the Environmental Protection Administration to the Environment Ministry and the Council of Agriculture to the Ministry of Agriculture. This reflects the country’s need to adapt to climate change and the increasingly complex issues surrounding food safety, pet management, and resource sustainability, CNA quoted Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) as saying.

An independent Nuclear Safety Commission will replace the Atomic Energy Council (AEC), which will be tasked with the phase-out of existing nuclear power plants, the management of nuclear waste, and the research and development of relevant technologies.

Other adjustments included upgrades to agencies handling affairs regarding national parks, commercial development, chemical materials, tourism promotion, and weather.
