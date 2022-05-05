Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market size was US$ 3,569.9 million in 2021. The global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market size is forecast to reach US$ 8,785.0 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.56% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dermatology is a specialty of medicine that focuses on diagnosing, treating, and preventing disorders of the hair, nails, skin, mouth, and genitals. It is a surgical as well as a medical specialty. A dermatologist is a medical doctor who specializes in hair, nails, skin, and aesthetic issues. Drug delivery devices are specialized medical devices used to administer therapeutic substances to specific locations. These are formed of diverse materials such as glass, plastic, and polymers and can be either disposable or reusable. Advanced dermatology drug devices are a subset of drug delivery devices that use the skin to deliver medicines, vaccines, and therapeutic agents to specific target locations.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the market are the increasing adoption of connected devices, the increasing number of business synergies with pharmaceutical companies, and the growing focus on prescription/medication adherence.

Strict rules and problems with data privacy may slow down the overall market growth.

The growing development of low-cost devices in order to increase sales in price-sensitive industries is forecast to offer a lucrative opportunity for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market growth. Some market participants have noticed a modest decrease in sales. Financials, on the other hand, are already on the mend. The earliest phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, which included complete lockdowns across countries and major cities, disrupted the supply chain and impacted sales. For most global markets, the effect timetable encompassed the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter of 2020. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic has aided in increasing the market growth forecast indirectly by enhancing the growth prospects of connected dermatological drug delivery devices.

Regional Insights

Europe is forecast to have the fastest growth in the market during the projected period. Europe is a market for new device early adopters, and it is likely to remain one of the top markets for advanced dermatology drug delivery devices. Connected devices have become popular in Europe due to the advantages of these devices over traditional methods, such as improved patient care and safety, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery. Furthermore, the European Union is one of the world’s leading innovators in terms of design, features, and technology.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market are:

AptarGroup, Inc.

Bespak

E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P.

Latch Medical, Becton Dickinson and Company

Medicsensors S.L

Midas Pharma GmbH

Credence MedSystems, Inc.

Nemera

Owen Mumford

Portal Instruments, Inc.

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

Vaxxas Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Sales Channel, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Injectors

Disposable Injectors

Reusable Injectors

Wearable Injectors

Patches Microarray (MAP) Patches Microneedle (MNP) Patches

Solid Removable Microneedles

Coated Microneedles

Dissolving Microneedles

Hollow Microneedles

Hydrogel-Forming Microneedles

Needle-less Patches

Airless Dispensers and Bottles

Dermal Pumps

Valves

Other Devices

Segmentation based on End-Users

Hospitals

Dermatology Practices

Home Use

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

B2B Sales

Pharma

Direct

B2C Sales OTC Indirect



Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

