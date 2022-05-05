Data Center Construction Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Data Center Construction market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Data Center Construction market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The data center construction market size was US$ 59.9 billion in 2021. The data center construction market size is forecast to reach US$ 163.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.49% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A data center is a location where a company’s IT infrastructure is housed, including computer systems, network systems, servers, and other associated components. The process of physically constructing a data center facility is known as data center construction. It blends data center operational environment requirements with construction standards. Data center construction typically focuses on capacity, disaster tolerance, and efficient design while developing and building a data center.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising utilization of big data analytics, cloud-based systems, and the Internet of Things (IoT) for computing videos, audio, and other data formats fuel the global market growth.

The rising demand for energy-efficient data centers is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of liquid cooling technology and direct-to-chip cooling server racks to control overheating in data centers and vast infrastructural expansions drive the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic struck when demand for data center capacity increased, putting a cap on the number of new facilities available. There have been some influences on the industry, such as higher data network traffic due to the greater use of programs like Zoom, Microsoft Office, and others. Furthermore, the slow resumption of the construction of numerous data center facilities had to temporarily halt as part of the global lockdowns imposed in the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market growth.

Regional Insights

North America conquered the market for data center construction and garnered the largest revenue share in 2021. In addition to establishing a sophisticated network infrastructure, the U.S. is also a major cloud service provider, such as Amazon.com, Google, Inc., and Facebook. These companies are funding the construction of megastructures for additional data storage and processing abilities. Thus, these factors are forecast to open opportunities for market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global data center construction market are:

IBM Corporation

GTN Data Center

Turner Construction Co.

DPR Construction Inc.

Fortis Construction

Hensel Phelps Construction Co. Inc.

HITT Contracting Inc.

JE Dunn Construction Group Inc.

MA Mortenson Company Inc.

AECOM Ltd

Gilbane Building Company Inc.

Clune Construction Company LP

Nabholz Corporation

NTT Global Data Centers

CyrusOne Inc.

Cap Ingelec

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global data center construction market segmentation focuses on Infrastructure, Tire Type, Enterprise Size, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation based on Tire Type

Tier-I and II

Tier-III

Tier-IV

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Small and Medium-scale Enterprise

Large-scale Enterprise

Segmentation based on End-Users

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Other End Users

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

