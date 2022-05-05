Die Casting Market By Type, Application, and Region – Global Forecast 2022 – 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Die Casting market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Die Casting market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global die casting market size was US$ 61.1 billion in 2021. The global die casting market size is forecast to reach US$ 96.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Die casting is an automated casting method in which a liquid melt flows into a mold at a fast-filling speed (up to 540 km/h) and under high pressure (150 to 1200 bar). Typically, low-melting-point alloys are employed. Because, unlike sand casting, this casting process is particularly well suited to the series and bulk production of components. There are two types of die casting components: hot-chamber dies casting and cold chamber die casting. Prior to the casting process in both manufacturing techniques, the mold is sprayed with a release agent to guarantee that the subsequently cast item may withdraw easily from the mold.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include the development of the automotive market, growing penetration of die casting parts in industrial machinery, increasing construction sector, and utilizing aluminum casts in electrical and electronics.

Disturbance in raw material supply, a spike in raw material prices, and environmental restrictions on emissions for the metallurgy industries may slow down the overall market growth.

With the major development of the automotive sector and the rising beginning in supply chain complexness, this factor is forecast to fuel the global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market growth. The government worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19. As a result, a shortage of workforce and raw materials disturbed the supply of die casting components and has negatively influenced the market. Nevertheless, the gradual opening of production facilities and the introduction of vaccines for COVID-19 disease are forecast to recover the die casting market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Europe garnered the fastest growth in 2021 and is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. The rising demand for fuel efficiency and the government’s emission norms drive the die casting market growth. With the growing demand for luxury automobiles, light metal castings, especially aluminum high-pressure die cast parts, fuel the regional market growth. In addition, increasing demand for lightweight auto parts in the automotive industry is likely to drive market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global die casting market are:

Form Technologies Inc. (Dynacast)

Nemak

Endurance Technologies Limited

Sundaram Clayton Ltd.

Shiloh Industries

Georg Fischer Limited

Koch Enterprises (Gibbs Die Casting Group)

Bocar Group

Engtek Group

Rheinmetall AG

Rockman Industries,

Ryobi Die Casting Ltd.

Linamar Corporation,

Meridian Lightweight Technologies

Sandhar Group

Alcoa Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global die casting market segmentation focuses on Application, Process, Raw Materials, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Other Applications

Segmentation based on Process

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Other Processes

Segmentation based on Raw Materials

Aluminum

Magnesium

Zinc

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

