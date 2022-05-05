Cannabis Packaging Market Type, Application -Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 – 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Cannabis Packaging market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Cannabis Packaging market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global cannabis packaging market size was US$ 620.5 million in 2021. The global cannabis packaging market size is forecast to reach US$ 3,534.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cannabis, usually known as marijuana, is a psychotropic drug derived from the Cannabis plant. The cannabis plant has been used for recreational and entheogenic reasons and in traditional remedies for centuries. Child-proof containers, barrier bags, and flexible films are just a few of the rigid and flexible packaging styles used in cannabis packaging. All actions connected with drying, curing, grading, trimming, storing, packing, and labeling non-manufactured cannabis and cannabis products refer to as Cannabis Packaging.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing demand and use for medical and recreational cannabis products for consumption and the rising legalization and certification of cannabis in various countries drive the global cannabis packaging market.

Several manufacturers are seeking to introduce dynamic packaging in the cannabis packaging market. This dynamic packaging will deliver better assistance for cannabis preservation, which contains THC levels preservation by preventing oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, humidity, and thermodynamic cooling. In addition, the active packaging system enhances cannabis safety by emitting safe food oxidizers to reduce bacteria, mold, and other pathogens. Thus, this factor is forecast to offer a lucrative opportunity for the global market.

The strict rule related to cannabis packaging may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic affected various industries, causing supply chain disruptions, yet it has been advantageous to the global market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis was designated as a vital item, allowing it to be distributed even in lockdown. Because of their status of operations, states with legal medicinal or recreational stores were open despite the epidemic after government authorities in numerous regions recognized cannabis enterprises as vital operations. The continued retail operations allowed for increased cannabis sales, which positively impacted the packaging market.

Regional Insights

North America garnered considerable market share in 2021. North America is the main contributor to the global cannabis industry. As a result of the overall adoption and farming of cannabis in countries like the United States and Canada. The current change in the regulatory landscape has resulted in more people utilizing medicinal cannabis to manage conditions like chronic pain, depression, PTSD, social anxiety, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy, owing to the changing lifestyles. In addition, due to implementing strict laws, suppliers must stick to suitable safety control procedures and supply consumers with high-quality products. Thus, these factors are forecast to fuel the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global cannabis packaging market are:

KushCo Holdings Inc

JL Clarks Inc.,

Kaya Packaging

Cannaline Cannabis Packaging Solutions

Dynapack

Diamond Packaging, Greenlane Holdings Inc.

N2 Packaging Systems

Green Rush Packaging

Elevate Packaging Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global cannabis packaging market segmentation focuses on Type, Packaging Material, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Segmentation based on Packaging Material

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Cardboard Containers

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

