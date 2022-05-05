2D And 3D Machine Vision Systems Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the 2D And 3D Machine Vision Systems market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the 2D And 3D Machine Vision Systems market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global 2D and 3D machine vision systems market size was US$ 12.9 billion in 2021. The global 2D and 3D machine vision systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 30.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

By using cameras and image processing, machine vision gives machines the advantage of sight. Thus, it supplements or replaces manual inspection tasks. Machine vision applications range from simple tasks like detection of presence to real-time inspection and grading in harsh environments.

Factors Influencing the Market

Machine vision systems act as an advantage for manufacturing companies, especially to carry out precision tasks such as inspection. Thus, this factor will primarily drive the growth of the global 2D and 3D machine vision systems market.

The rising demand for increasing productivity and reducing machine downtime will contribute to the growth of the global 2D and 3D machine vision systems market during the study period.

Growing automation across the manufacturing industry will surge the demand for global 2D and 3D machine vision systems to inspect components and identify microscopic defects. Thus, it will prompt the growth of the global 2D and 3D machine vision systems market during the study period.

Complexity in integrating machine vision systems may limit the growth of the global 2D and 3D machine vision systems market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic limited the manufacturing processes, which hampered the growth of the global 2D and 3D machine vision systems market. The market witnessed innumerable challenges due to lockdown restrictions and travel bans. Apart from that, the decline in consumer demand and shutdown of manufacturing units further impeded the growth of the global 2D and 3D machine vision systems market.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific 2D and 3D machine vision systems market is forecast to hold the largest share. It is owing presence of some of the largest industries in the region. In addition, growing industrialization in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, is forecast to bring ample growth opportunities for the global 2D and 3D machine vision systems market. Moreover, the early adoption of automation in the manufacturing industry and government initiatives such as the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership will further boost the growth of the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market.

Competitors in the Market

Cognex Corporation

ISRA Vision AG

Keyence Corporation

Datalogic SpA

Sick AG

Active Silicon Ltd

Baumer Optronic GmbH

Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV

Hexagon AB (Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence)

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Flir Systems Inc.

FANUC Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global 2D and 3D machine vision systems market segmentation focuses on Product, Component, Industry Vertical, and Region.

By Product Outlook

PC-based

Smart Camera-based

By Component Outlook

Hardware Vision Systems Cameras Optics and Illumination Systems Frame Grabbers Other Types of Hardware

Software

By Industry Vertical Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical and Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Other Industry Verticals

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

