5G Enterprise Market by Product Type, End-User, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the 5G Enterprise market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the 5G Enterprise market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global 5G enterprise market size was US$ 2 billion in 2021. The global 5G enterprise market is forecast to reach US$ 21.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

5G enterprise is an evolving technology having the promising potential to transform underlying architecture. The technology is expected to prompt the use of AI, automation, and virtualization.

Factors Influencing the Market

The fact that 5G enterprise technology offers high-speed 5G internet and communication will drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, 5G delivers up to 10 Gbps data speed, which is significantly more efficient than 4G networks. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the 5G enterprise market.

Growing penetration of smartphones, laptops, and wearable technology will fuel the growth of the 5G enterprise market. In addition, the rising trend of bring-your-own-device will contribute to the 5G enterprise market growth.

Growing demand for work-from-home models will also escalate the adoption of laptops and smartphones. Thus, it will drive the 5G enterprise market forward. In addition to that, various organizations and institutions use 5G enterprise to offer network-related services to the employees. Thus, it will surge the growth of the 5G enterprise market. On the contrary, the high implementation cost of 5G enterprise solutions may limit the growth of the 5G enterprise market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global COVID-19 pandemic has upsurged the demand for smart devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and computers. Educational institutions started providing online classes. Meanwhile, companies also adopted the work-from-home model, which ultimately boosted the adoption of mobile phones, laptops, etc. Thus, it positively affected the 5G enterprise market. The COVID-19 pandemic also amplified the growth of the cloud infrastructure and internet traffic. However, the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the implementation of the 5G enterprise across various parts of the world. Thus, it hampered the growth of the 5G enterprise market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the Asia-Pacific 5G enterprise market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the rapidly growing 5G implementation in China. Furthermore, government entities are also restructuring their network infrastructure in order to add advanced features and offer low latency and high-speed networking services to the population.

The mobile cellular and telecommunication industry is growing steadily due to the rising adoption of communication devices. The presence of prominent industry players, such as China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, etc., which are investing highly in this technology, will contribute to the growth of the 5G enterprise market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Ericsson

Huawei technologies co. Ltd.

AT&T

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung

SK Telecom

Juniper Network

Verizon Communications LTD

ZTE Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Frequency Outlook

Sub-6Ghz

mmWave

By Spectrum Outlook

Licensed

Unlicensed/Shared

By Network Type Outlook

Hybrid Networks

Private Networks

Enterprise Network

CSP Network

By Organization Size Outlook

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises

By Industry Vertical Outlook

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Energy and Utility

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

