Influenza Vaccine Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030 Report

The global influenza vaccine market size was US$ 5,417.24 million in 2021. The global influenza vaccine market is forecast to grow to US$ 11,212.32 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The fact that the influenza virus spreads continuously will primarily drive the influenza vaccine market during the study period. In addition to that, the changing character of the virus and crucial steps by government bodies will also contribute to the influenza vaccine market growth during the study period.

The growing prevalence of influenza epidemics and rapid outbreaks leading to a pandemic will prompt the demand for influenza vaccines in the coming years. Furthermore, growing support by industry players through innovative strategies and investment will further benefit the market. On the contrary, variations in regulatory requirements may limit the growth of the influenza vaccine market. during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been positive for the global influenza vaccine market. The population of various countries was drastically affected due to COVID-19 infection. Moreover, there was no treatment developed during the initial phase of the pandemic. As a result, the demand for influenza vaccines increased abruptly. Moreover, the influenza vaccine emerged as a promising solution to decrease illness. A study by the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & infectious diseases (ECCMID) says that nearly 75,000 COVID-19 patients who had a jab of influenza vaccine were less prone to sepsis, stroke, and deep vein thrombosis in 2021. Moreover, the vaccine may not be able to prevent the people from the virus but the patient suffering from COVID-19 and vaccinated with the influenza vaccine has fewer chances of getting admitted to the intensive care unit. Thus, such studies depict how influenza vaccines played an important role in surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global influenza vaccine market. It is owing to the prevalence of influenza, which is rapidly rising in the region. Furthermore, the increasing focus of governments on immunization programs is expected to benefit the market in the coming years.

The launch of new novel vaccines, combined with the rapid technological advancements in the healthcare and medical industry, will contribute to the market growth. In addition, the presence of prominent industry players, such as Emergent BioSolutions, Merck & Co., Inc., etc., will escalate the growth of the market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Astrazeneca Plc (Astrazeneca)

Biodiem

Csl Limited (Seqirus GmbH)

Emergent Biosolutions

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

Novartis Ag

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global influenza vaccine market segmentation focuses on Vaccine, Type, Technology, Age Group, Route of Administration, and Region.

By Vaccine Type

Quadrivalent

Trivalent

By Type

Seasonal

Pandemic

By Technology

Egg-based

Cell-based

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adult

By Route Of Administration

Injection

Nasal Spray

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

