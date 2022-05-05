Machine Learning-as-a-Service Market Industry Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Regions, Types and Applications 2022-2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Machine Learning-as-a-Service market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Machine Learning-as-a-Service market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global machine learning-as-a-service (MLaaS) market size was US$ 2.5 billion in 2021. The global machine learning-as-a-service (MLaaS) market size is forecast to reach US$ 32.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Machine learning-as-a-service encompasses a wide range of services, solutions, and methodologies closely related to artificial intelligence (AI), which analyses input data statistically to determine its current or future relationship and performance. Machine learning makes use of a large amount of data to increase analytical output while streamlining workflow in a variety of industries. Machine learning-as-a-service (MLaaS) refers to a collection of cloud-based services that provide machine learning technologies.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing IT expenditures in emerging countries and technological advances for workflow optimization fuel the demand for advanced analytical systems. Thus, this factor drives the global market.

The growing penetration of cloud-based solutions, the increase associated with the artificial intelligence and cognitive computing market, and rising prediction solutions demand in the market fuels global market growth.

The lack of trained professionals may slow down the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market growth. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus. As a result, companies globally had to change their working patterns. In addition, many organizations revved their migrations to public cloud solutions since cloud service elasticity can meet unpredictable spikes in service demand. Migrations to cloud-enabled companies reinvent the way they run their businesses in the time of COVID-19. The need for AI services has increased, and many cloud providers offer AIaaS and MLaaS.

Regional Insights

North America is forecast to garner a substantial share in the market during the forecast period. The growth of MLaaS aid by a dynamic invention ecosystem fueled by significant federal investments in sophisticated technology and the presence of visionary scientists and entrepreneurs from globally recognized research institutions. In addition, the region is seeing a huge increase in 5G, IoT, and connected devices. As a result, through virtualization, network slicing, new use-cases, and service requirements, communications service providers (CSPs) must effectively handle an ever-increasing complexity. As traditional network and service management methodologies are no longer viable, this is forecast to fuel the market growth in the region. MLaaS alternatives.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global machine learning-as-a-service market are:

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute Incorporated

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Yottamine Analytics LLC

BigML Incorporated

Iflowsoft Solutions Incorporated

Amazon Web Services Incorporated

Monkeylearn Incorporated

Sift Science Incorporated

H2O.ai Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global machine learning-as-a-service market segmentation focuses on Application, Organization Size, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Marketing and Advertisement

Predictive Maintenance

Automated Network Management

Fraud Detection and Risk Analytics

Natural language processing (NLP)

Sentiment Analysis

Computer Vision

Other Applications

Segmentation based on Organization Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation based on End-Users

IT and Telecom

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Government

BFSI

Education

Media and Entertainment

Agriculture

Other End Users

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

