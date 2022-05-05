Maritime Security Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption and Revenue Report 2022-2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Maritime Security market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Maritime Security market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The global maritime security market size was US$ 20.2 billion in 2021. The global maritime security market size is forecast to reach US$ 37.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Maritime security protects vessels, ports, and infrastructure in maritime shipping against terrorism, sabotage, and treason. Superior and modern technology is used in maritime security to detect various risks and communicate with all available officials. It also provides a service that assists in detecting and eradicating potential threats, such as terrorist attacks, financial crimes, environmental harm, illegal immxigration, and piracy. These threats disrupt international trade while
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- The growing number of threats, greater awareness of the need for maritime security, rules requiring security standards, and the development of international trade by water are driving the global industry.
- Economic downturns and ungoverned marine regions may slow down the overall market growth.
- Some of the worldwide market’s growth opportunities include technological innovation and the development of integrated solutions.
- The market will also benefit from the deployment of smart containers, which are shipping containers equipped with sensors that track and report data.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The demand for international sea trade declined dramatically in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic 2020. On the other hand, port operators invested in artificial intelligence, big data, the internet of things, and blockchain to improve operational efficiency, reduce environmental impacts, and improve facility security. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global market.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region is forecast to register lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. Rising global sea trade drives the maritime security market. In addition, the growing number of terrorist threats, increasing awareness about the need for a better security system, and restrictions in favor of necessitating security standards fuels the maritime security market. Technical advancement and expansion of integrated security solutions are likely to provide growth opportunities for the global players to demonstrate themselves in the emerging markets of the Asian region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global maritime security market are:
- SAAB AB
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Thales Group
- Airbus SE
- BAE Systems PLC
- Westminster Group PLC
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Terma AS
- Smiths Group PLC
- OSI Systems Inc.
- Nuctech Company Limited
- Leidos Holdings Inc.
Scope of the Report
The global maritime security market segmentation focuses on Technology, Type, and Region.
Segmentation based on Technology
- Screening and Scanning
- Communications
- Surveillance and Tracking
- Detectors
- Other Technologies
Segmentation based on Type
- Port and Critical Infrastructure Security
- Vessel Security
- Coastal Surveillance
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
