Supercapacitor Market Expected to Expand at a High CAGR By End of 2030

The global supercapacitor market size was US$ 5.02 billion in 2021. The global supercapacitor market size is forecast to reach US$ 22.50 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global supercapacitor market size was US$ 5.02 billion in 2021. The global supercapacitor market size is forecast to reach US$ 22.50 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The supercapacitor is an electrochemical energy storage device that stores and releases energy via reversible ion adsorption and desorption at electrode-electrolyte interfaces. Supercapacitors, also known as ultracapacitors, are capacitors that hold 10 to 100 times the power of ordinary electrolytic capacitors and are used for quick charge and discharge since they have no resistance. In the electronic device taxonomy, these are classified as capacitors or batteries and used as supplements to ordinary batteries. They can also be used for short-term backup power, as supercapacitor circuits help with uninterrupted power delivery.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global supercapacitor market include the growing need for supercapacitors in automotive applications, rising demand for renewable energy systems, and favorable government regulations.

Increased initial costs of materials and a low understanding of supercapacitors may slow down the overall market growth.

The growing demand for newer applications in solar and wind energy and rising demand for micro-supercapacitors are forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market growth. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, several industrial units worldwide have halted operations. Due to the shutdown of operations, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive and consumer electronics industries delayed their orders for supercapacitors. This has caused a short slowdown in supercapacitor market growth in 2020.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the growing defense budget of India and China and the rising demand for electric vehicles. In addition, governments in developing economies are taking several initiatives to generate attention toward adopting electric vehicles. Thus, these factors are forecast to fuel the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global supercapacitor market are:

AVX Corporation

CAP-XX Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

KORCHIP Corporation

IOXUS Inc.

Skeleton Technologies

Evans Capacitor Company

SPEL Technologies Private Limited

LS Mtron Ltd

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global supercapacitor market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Vertical, Material, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Double-layer capacitors

Pseudocapacitors

Hybrid capacitors Composite Hybrids Asymmetric Hybrids Battery-type Hybrids



Segmentation based on Application

Automotive

Industrial

Energy

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Segmentation based on Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Energy

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Segmentation based on Material

Activated carbon

Carbide derived carbon

Carbon aerogel

Graphene

Metal Oxides

Conductive Polymers

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

